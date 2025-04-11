KL Rahul's blockbuster response after helping Delhi Capitals take wind out of RCB's sails: 'This is my home'

Right-handed batter KL Rahul stepped up when it mattered the most. Against all odds, the 32-year-old played an unbeaten 93-run knock to help Delhi Capitals defeat Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) by six wickets at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in an IPL 2025 fixture on Thursday. Delhi Capitals were struggling at 58/4 at one stage while chasing 164, but Rahul and Tristan Stubbs formed an unbeaten 111-run stand for the fifth wicket, taking the visitors over the line. Delhi Capitals' KL Rahul gestures to the crowd as he celebrates his team's win. (AFP)

Rahul, who was adjudged Player of the Match for his 93-run knock off 53 balls, said he was well aware of the pitch conditions in Bengaluru, so he knew how to go about his innings and ensure his side got over the line with 13 balls to spare.

After guiding the Delhi Capitals to victory, KL Rahul was seen thumping his chest. He also planted the bat on the ground, saying, 'This is his yard.' KL Rahul's innings was studded with seven fours and six sixes.

Speaking at the post-match presentation with Deep Dasgupta, Rahul said, "This is my ground, this is my home. I know this better than anybody else. Enjoyed playing here.

The best part of KL Rahul's knock was that he attacked RCB's best bowler when the Delhi Capitals were under the pump. In the 15th over, the right-hander went after Josh Hazlewood, hitting him for 22 runs.

‘Got lucky with the dropped catch’

Earlier, at a crucial juncture of the game, RCB captain Rajat Patidar dropped KL Rahul's catch, which proved to be the biggest turning point of the game.

Rahul then didn't look back as he and Stubbs (38*) ensured Delhi Capitals registered their fourth consecutive boundary in IPL 2025.

“It was a slightly tricky wicket. What helped me was being behind the stumps for 20 overs, just watching how it played. From wicketkeeping, I figured that the ball sat in the wicket a little bit, but it was consistent throughout - it wasn't two-paced, it was one-paced throughout,” said KL Rahul.

“I knew what my shots are. Just wanted to get off to a good start, be aggressive initially and assess it from there. If I was trying to hit a big six, I knew what pockets to target. Wicketkeeping gave me a feeler for how the other batters played and where they were dismissed. Got lucky with the dropped catch,” he added.

KL Rahul has been in smashing form in IPL 2025, scoring 185 runs in three matches. He is currently in eighth place in the Orange Cap race.