e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 13, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cricket / Knowledge of what truly matters in life is a blessing: Virat Kohli

Knowledge of what truly matters in life is a blessing: Virat Kohli

On Monday, Kohli tweeted an adorable picture of himself with his wife Anushka Sharma and captioned it: “Knowledge of what truly matters in life is a blessing.”

cricket Updated: Apr 13, 2020 16:20 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
New Delhi
Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma with their pet god
Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma with their pet god(Twitter)
         

Virat Kohli, captain of the Indian mens cricket team, is currently making most of the family time that he is getting to spend during the lockdown in place amid the coronavirus pandemic.

On Monday, Kohli tweeted an adorable picture of himself with his wife Anushka Sharma and captioned it: “Knowledge of what truly matters in life is a blessing.”

 

Earlier in the month, the 31-year-old had posted another photo of the couple with a caption: “Our smiles maybe fake but we are not.”

With the coronavirus pandemic putting a spanner across all works of life, the entire sporting calendar has also come to a grinding halt. The 13th edition of the Indian Premier League stands suspended till Tuesday 15 amid a 21-day nationwide lockdown which kicked off on March 24 to avoid the spread of the deadly virus. And the chances of tournament being held in the near future are also bleak

The star couple has already pledged to support the Prime Minister’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations (PM CARES) Fund and Chief Minister’s (Maharashtra) Relief Fund in the ongoing battle against the coronavirus pandemic earlier in the week. A source in the industry had told IANS that Virat and Anushka have jointly donated Rs 3 crore towards the cause.

They have been urging citizens to stay indoors and adhere to the guidelines of the government amid the COVID-19 pandemic which has claimed more than 300 lives in the country thus far.

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

top news
PM Modi meetings on Covid-19 lockdown in last lap, decision at 10 am tomorrow
PM Modi meetings on Covid-19 lockdown in last lap, decision at 10 am tomorrow
Imran Khan rushes back to UNSC over Kashmir, this time over domicile law
Imran Khan rushes back to UNSC over Kashmir, this time over domicile law
Tamil Nadu joins growing list of states to extend lockdown till April 30
Tamil Nadu joins growing list of states to extend lockdown till April 30
LIVE: Coronavirus cases in India touch 9,352, death toll crosses 300
LIVE: Coronavirus cases in India touch 9,352, death toll crosses 300
Odisha issues lockdown 2.0 guidelines. Here’s a list of exemptions
Odisha issues lockdown 2.0 guidelines. Here’s a list of exemptions
Batters were happy he got banned: Pietersen on bowler he had ‘no idea’ against
Batters were happy he got banned: Pietersen on bowler he had ‘no idea’ against
How bad was March for Indian auto industry? Sales numbers are shocking
How bad was March for Indian auto industry? Sales numbers are shocking
Behind the shocking video of Punjab cop’s hand being cut
Behind the shocking video of Punjab cop’s hand being cut
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCoronavirus cases IndiaCovid-19 DeathsCovid-19 PandemicCovid-19Coronavirus crisisApple

don't miss

latest news

india news

cricket news