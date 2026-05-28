Kohli 2016 vs Sooryavanshi 2026: How Vaibhav’s six-hitting madness stacks up against Virat’s batting nirvana

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s rise this season has felt less like a breakthrough and more like a takeover. Every week, another established name has been pushed into the background as the youngster keeps finding new ways to dominate bowling attacks that are usually reserved for seasoned stars. What makes it more striking is not just the volume of runs or the highlights he keeps producing, but the ease with which he has carried himself in a tournament that usually takes years to master. Somewhere in the middle of all the noise around big reputations and bigger price tags, Sooryavanshi has quietly become the most talked-about name in Indian cricket, much less the IPL.

Virat Kohli 2016 vs Vaibhav Sooryavanshi 2026: Six-hitting madness vs nirvana(X and ANI Image)

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The conversations around him have now moved beyond potential to impact. At an age when most players are still learning to handle pressure, he has already started rewriting power-hitting benchmarks. His 65 sixes this season have become a talking point on their own, especially when measured against some of the most feared hitters the game has ever seen. Even players like Chris Gayle and Andre Russell, who built entire reputations on clearing boundaries, did not reach that mark in their peak IPL seasons, yet Sooryavanshi has managed it at 15.

Also Read - Pat Cummins arrived with Plan A, B and C — Vaibhav Sooryavanshi destroyed all of them in 29-ball playoff madness

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{{^usCountry}} His numbers also sit alongside some of the greatest batting seasons in IPL history. Virat Kohli’s record of 973 runs in 2016 still stands untouched, but Sooryavanshi’s 680 runs have carried a different kind of weight. Kohli’s season came at the height of his career, built on experience and control, while this has come from a teenager still discovering his game. That contrast is what makes the discussion around him so compelling right now, and why many already see this as a season that could shift how batting potential is viewed in the IPL going forward. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} His numbers also sit alongside some of the greatest batting seasons in IPL history. Virat Kohli’s record of 973 runs in 2016 still stands untouched, but Sooryavanshi’s 680 runs have carried a different kind of weight. Kohli’s season came at the height of his career, built on experience and control, while this has come from a teenager still discovering his game. That contrast is what makes the discussion around him so compelling right now, and why many already see this as a season that could shift how batting potential is viewed in the IPL going forward. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} At this point, it almost feels inevitable to compare eras. So, while Kohli’s 2016 campaign remains the benchmark of IPL batting excellence, it is only fair now to put it side by side with Vaibhav’s 2026 season and see how the two extraordinary campaigns measure against each other. Virat Kohli IPL 2016 – Peak of batting mastery {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} At this point, it almost feels inevitable to compare eras. So, while Kohli’s 2016 campaign remains the benchmark of IPL batting excellence, it is only fair now to put it side by side with Vaibhav’s 2026 season and see how the two extraordinary campaigns measure against each other. Virat Kohli IPL 2016 – Peak of batting mastery {{/usCountry}}

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2016 was a year of what-ifs for Royal Challengers Bengaluru. They came agonisingly close to lifting their maiden IPL trophy, only to fall short in the final against Sunrisers Hyderabad. But even in heartbreak, one man turned the tournament into his personal theatre. Kohli produced a season that still feels almost unreal in hindsight, almost 1000 runs, a tally that continues to stand as the highest ever in a single IPL edition, and one that many believe may never be touched.

By 2016, Kohli was already a proven force in world cricket. He had been through World Cups, tasted global success, and carried the weight of expectations for India and RCB alike. Yet, this season felt different. It was as if everything he had built over the years finally came together in one extended purple patch. The raw talent had long been visible, but this was the year it transformed into relentless domination. Kohli did not just score runs, he dictated terms to bowlers across conditions, venues, and match situations.

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What stood out early was intent. Kohli began the season with a fluent 75 against Sunrisers Hyderabad, setting the tone for what would become a sustained assault. He followed it up with 79 against Delhi and then 80 against Rising Pune Supergiant, barely giving bowlers a moment to settle. In just a handful of matches, the message was clear, he was batting on a different frequency. Then came the turning point, his first century of the season against the Gujarat Lions, a 63-ball knock at a strike rate of 158.73. Even though RCB ended up on the losing side, it marked the beginning of something extraordinary.

Virat Kohli was at the peak of his powers in IPL 2026. (X Image)

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From there, Kohli seemed unstoppable. Another hundred followed against Rising Pune Supergiant, 108 off 58 balls, this time ending in victory as he finished the chase unbeaten. Soon after he scored yet another century against Gujarat Lions, a brutal 109 off 55 deliveries, where he tore into bowlers in the death overs, including a single over where 30 came off Shivil Kaushik. It was not just batting; it was controlled destruction.

In one of the defining moments, RCB faced Punjab Kings in a must-win clash. Kohli walked in with stitches on his hand after a webbing injury and still delivered a stunning 113 off 50 balls in a rain-shortened 15-over game. RCB posted 211 for 3, a total far beyond reach. It summed up his campaign, his physical pain, his pressure situations, without an ounce of drop in intensity.

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Even in the final, Kohli contributed a fighting 54 off 35 balls, keeping RCB alive in their chase before the game slipped away in the closing stages. Sunrisers Hyderabad held their nerve to win by just eight runs to deny RCB their first title.

Kohli ended the season at a strike-rate of 152.03, a historic benchmark that still defines IPL batting excellence.

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Vaibhav Sooryavanshi – a 15-year-old boy doing wonders

Sooryavanshi has quietly rewritten what T20 batting is supposed to look like. In a format built on reputation, experience, and pressure, he has played without any of those limitations. His return of 680 runs in 15 matches at a strike rate of 242.85 feels almost unreal, the kind of output more commonly associated with video games than professional cricket. What has stood out is not just the volume of runs, but the manner in which they have come, with bowlers of every calibre finding no breathing space once he gets going.

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From the very first game, the intent was obvious. A 52 off 17 balls set the tone for what was to follow, a blur of boundaries and sixes that regularly flipped matches within a few overs. Rajasthan Royals suddenly had something priceless: rapid starts that removed the middle overs from the equation. His knock of 78 against RCB that combined timing with brute force, followed by a 37-ball 103 that felt like a complete exhibition of range, control and fearlessness. It was not reckless hitting, but calculated aggression sustained over long spells.

Even when the situation demanded restraint, he adapted quickly. Against Lucknow Super Giants in a tense chase of 221, Sooryavanshi produced 93 off 38 balls, mixing power with awareness, refusing to throw it away once set. It was the kind of innings that showed a layer of maturity beneath the fearless stroke play, pacing the chase without letting the required rate climb out of reach.

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Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is currently leading the Orange Cap race. (PTI)

The biggest statement, however, was made in the playoffs against Sunrisers Hyderabad. With Rajasthan Royals under pressure after losing both league meetings, he produced a breathtaking 97 off 29 balls, striking 12 sixes in an innings that completely broke the game open. The assault pushed his season tally of sixes to 65, surpassing Chris Gayle’s long-standing record of 59 in 2012. He got perilously close to blasting the fastest IPL hundred, with Gayle’s 30-ball century still intact, but the manner of his 97 left little doubt about where the game was heading when he was at the crease.

Across the season, Sooryavanshi has not just scored runs; he has altered tempo, rewritten expectations and forced established bowlers like Jasprit Bumrah, Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, Mohammed Siraj and Bhuvneshwar Kumar into unfamiliar territory. For someone still in his mid-teens, the control over chaos has been the most striking part of his rise.

Sooryavanshi’s storm runs parallel to Kohli’s masterclass

Sooryavanshi’s 680 runs may not be the highest in an IPL season, but the impact he has had is unlike anything seen before. Virat Kohli’s 973 in 2016 still stands as the ultimate benchmark for run scoring in a single edition, yet the way Sooryavanshi has gone about his season has forced a different kind of attention. It is not just the runs; it is the rate at which they have come and the pressure he has imposed on every attack he has faced.

Most runs in an IPL season

Virat Kohli (RCB, 2016) - 973 runs - Strike Rate: 152.03

Shubman Gill (GT, 2023) - 890 runs - Strike Rate: 157.80

Jos Buttler (RR, 2022) - 863 runs - Strike Rate: 149.05

David Warner (SRH, 2016) - 848 runs - Strike Rate: 151.42

Sai Sudharsan (GT, 2025) - 759 runs - Strike Rate: 156.17

A strike rate of 242 over such a sample size completely shifts the conversation. No one in IPL history has scored 600-plus runs in a season while sustaining a strike rate above 200, and Sooryavanshi has pushed that boundary even further, hovering close to 250. That combination of volume and explosive tempo makes this one of the most breathtaking batting seasons the league has ever seen, which can go toe-to-toe with Kohli.

With at least one match still left, the 700-run mark is well within reach, and if Rajasthan Royals progress further, even 800 runs is not out of sight. Whether Sooryavanshi 2026 is better than Kohli 2016 is debatable, but what the kid has produced is certainly a batting freakshow never seen before.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Aditya Maheshwari ...Read More Aditya Maheshwari is a Chief Content Producer and sports journalist with over seven years of experience covering the sports beat across formats and platforms. A cricket-first reporter by profession, he also follows football closely and considers it an integral part of his sporting journey. His work is shaped by a strong on-ground understanding of the game and an ability to translate match-day moments into clear, engaging stories that connect with readers across digital audiences. Over the years, he has developed a balanced approach that combines factual accuracy with narrative clarity, ensuring that both breaking developments and deeper insights are presented with context. Aditya has reported from the field at several major tournaments, including the ICC Cricket World Cup, the Indian Premier League, and the Indian Super League. First-hand coverage of these events has strengthened his ability to read the pulse of high-pressure contests, whether through live reporting, post-match analysis, or long-form storytelling. Working closely around teams, venues, and evolving storylines has helped him develop a strong sense of timing and editorial judgment. While cricket remains his primary focus, Aditya regularly reports on football and keeps a close watch on other sports such as tennis, hockey, and badminton. His wide-ranging interest allows him to approach stories with broader perspective, understanding how different sporting ecosystems function and evolve. Comfortable in fast-paced digital newsrooms, Aditya is well-versed in modern sports coverage, from live blogs and real-time updates to in-depth analysis and audience-focused storytelling. He believes in keeping sports writing simple, accurate, and grounded, with emphasis on clarity over complexity. At the core of his work lies a commitment to credible reporting and telling stories that go beyond the numbers on the scoreboard, highlighting the people, preparation, and pressure behind every performance. Read Less

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