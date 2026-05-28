Pat Cummins arrived with Plan A, B and C — Vaibhav Sooryavanshi destroyed all of them in 29-ball playoff madness

In a season where Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has looked almost unstoppable, only two bowlers have truly managed to keep him quiet — Lucknow Super Giants’ Mohsin Khan and Sunrisers Hyderabad’s Praful Hinge. The latter dismissed him for a duck in Hyderabad earlier this season. But 12 days later, when the two sides met again in Jaipur, a vengeful Sooryavanshi tore him apart, smashing four sixes in the opening over before racing to a stunning 36-ball century. Vaibhav Sooryavanshi celebrates after scoring a half-century (50 runs) during the 2026 Indian Premier League (IPL) T20 Eliminator match between Rajasthan Royals and Sunrisers Hyderabad-- (AFP)

Having witnessed both extremes of the contest, the biggest question for SRH heading into the Eliminator in New Chandigarh was obvious: how do you stop Sooryavanshi?

Pat Cummins knew SRH needed more than one strategy to contain him. Which is why, in his pre-match interaction with the broadcasters, the Australian captain admitted they had multiple backup plans in place.

The idea was clear: attack him with SRH’s strongest suit this season: death-style bowling. Even on Wednesday night, SRH picked up five wickets for just 36 runs in the final four overs. Cummins decided to take charge himself with the new ball, bowling fuller and straighter to deny Sooryavanshi room for elevation, while placing two fielders on the leg-side ropes in front of square.

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For a player appearing in his first IPL playoff game, with immense pressure riding on the occasion, the 15-year-old showed astonishing calmness.

He dug out the first ball, took a single off the next, and then punished the slightest error. Cummins missed his yorker on the final ball of the over and Sooryavanshi instantly lofted it over long-on for six.

At the other end, Eshan Malinga tried going full as well, but when he missed his length, Sooryavanshi nearly punished him again. Malinga quickly changed tactics and surprised him with a sharp bouncer into the body, only for the teenager to disdainfully pull it over square leg for another six.

Cummins then mixed slower balls, field changes and constant tactical tweaks in an attempt to get inside Sooryavanshi’s head. But the RR opener was in no mood for tactical warfare.

The second Cummins over disappeared for 25 runs. A half-volley was drilled down the ground for four, which also brought up 600 runs for Sooryavanshi this season — making him the youngest batter ever to the landmark in a single IPL edition.