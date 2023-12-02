‘Kohli bhai, easy ho jao…’: Pakistan star reveals teammate's text to Virat after on-field argument with Naveen in IPL

Virat Kohli is one of the most popular figure in Indian cricket, renowned globally for his stylish batting. Kohli enjoys a huge fanbase across the globe which include some of the biggest superstars. While Kohli definitely peaks the art of batting, he is also popular among the fans for his aggressive nature on the field.

Kohli and Naveen gesture towards each other during the ODI World Cup(AFP)

Many a times we've witnessed Kohli get into heated argument with opposition players, although it has reduced significantly over the years. Kohli encountered a similar episode during the previous edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) involving Naveen Ul Haq and then Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) mentor Gautam Gambhir.

The incident took place during and after a tie between LSG and the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), which grabbed many eyeballs. The feud so intense that Naveen was trolled intensely in almost every outing across India after the incident. It was experienced even during the recently-concluded ODI World Cup, where the duo also buried the hatchet.

While the matter is done and dusted, Pakistan batter Imam-ul-Haq made an interesting revelation concerning the same. Imam in an interaction on Honest Hour Podcast revealed that his teammate Agha Salman had dropped a personal text to Kohli on Instagram, asking him to calm down.

“Kohli bhai, easy ho jao. Kya ho gaya hai? [Kohli brother, take it easy. What happened?],” Imam can be heard saying in a video, which has gone viral on social media.

Imam recalled the incident when asked about the healthy bond between all-rounder Shadab Khan and Kohli. He also informed that Shadab told Kohli about the message, to which Kohli replied that he'll return the favour by making it viral.

Imam then went to explain how Kohli and Shadab became good friends. “Virat is an extremely funny person because he is a Delhi lad and is pure Punjabi. So he mostly speaks in Punjabi. Since we've played a lot of cricket with India in the last two years, hence Shadab and he share a good bond,” said Imam.

