'Kohli said after this you won't hear my name': How Naveen and Virat buried the hatchet during IND vs AFG World Cup tie

Afghanistan may not have qualified for the semifinal but the 50-over men's cricket World Cup in India will remain a memorable affair for the players from the war-torn nation. The team secured four wins in their nine league matches, which included victories over star-studded England and Pakistan unit. Virat Kohli and Naveen ul Haq during India and Afghanistan encounter in ICC World Cup.(Twitter)

While the performance on the pitch was nothing less than superb, the amount of support they received in India was overwhelming. Team's leading figure Rashid Khan is a popular figure across the globe, and stadiums were often engulfed with “Rashid Rashid” chants when the team used to play.

Team's premier pacer Naveen ul Haq, who has announced retirement from ODIs, completely agreed to the fact. In an interview with Lucknow Super Giants, the IPL franchise Naveen represents, he said: “We got support in every game apart from that one game against India. Rather than that, we got a home kind of a feeling.”

Naveen also spoke about burying the hatchet with Virat Kohli after the two got involved in on-field tension during an IPL match between RCB and Lucknow. Since then Naveen had received flak from fans across India but the two were seen sharing a hug during the league encounter between the two nations, which India won by eight wickets.

"He told me 'let's finish it.' I said yeah let's finish it. We laughed about it, we hugged and moved on. He also said that after this you won't hear my name. You will only hear support from the crowd," said Naveen.

Naveen had an Instagram post announced that he'll be retiring from the 50-over-long format post the ODI World Cup. He had made the announcement on Instagram ahead of the showpiece event, a move which he took to prolong his cricketing career.

Naveen claimed a total of nine wickets in the ongoing edition of the World Cup. He only featured in 15 ODIs in which he took 22 wickets.

