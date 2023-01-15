Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
‘Kohli is looking at the future of Indian batting’: Ex-IND opener's massive praise for Shubman Gill after ton in 3rd ODI

Published on Jan 15, 2023 07:56 PM IST

While Kohli stole the limelight with his Bradman-esque form, Gill also grabbed eyeballs with his scintillating knock.

India's Virat Kohli congratulates teammate Shubman Gill on his century during the 3rd ODI match against Sri Lanka, at Greenfield International Stadium, in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday. (ANI Photo)(ANI)
ByHT Sports Desk

In the third and final ODI against Sri Lanka in Thiruvananthapuram, Virat Kohli slammed his 74th international century which also happened to be his 46th ODI ton. The right-handed batter's blitzkrieg of 166 off 110 balls comprised of eight sixes and 13 fours. In the run feast as Team India piled up a mammoth 390/5 in the first innings, opener Shubman Gill (116 off 97 balls) hammered his second hundred in the 50-over format.

The Men in Blue were 95/1 when captain Rohit Sharma got out after scoring 42 off 49 balls. Then after Kohli and Gill stitched a 131-run partnership during which the former got his 50 in the 31st over and the latter reached his 100 off the very next ball. Gill's century was celebrated by the senior teammate- Kohli as he gave a high-five to the centurion.

While Kohli stole the limelight with his Bradman-esque form, Gill also grabbed eyeballs with his scintillating knock. In an appreciation tweet, former India opener Wasim Jaffer posted the picture of Kohli shaking hands with Gill and captioned it as "Virat Kohli is looking at the future of Indian batting. #INDvSL".

Gill is often touted as the next big player in ODI cricket. His numbers in the 50-over format speak for him as the 23-year-old has scored 894 runs in just 18 matches at an incredible average of 59.60. In his small career thus far, the right-handed batter has hit two hundreds and five half-centuries.

Even as two centuries were scored during India's innings, Shreyas Iyer played a cameo of 38 off 32 balls. Sri Lanka's Kasun Rajitha and Lahiru Kumara picked two wickets each while Chamika Karunaratne scalped one batter in the match.

