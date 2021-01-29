IND USA
Virat Kohli trains in his hotel room in Chennai(Screengrab)
Virat Kohli posts video of training in hotel room, says 'work can be put in anywhere'

India captain Virat Kohli, who is currently in Chennai, shared a video on his Instagram handle in which he was seen cycling in his hotel room.
By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON JAN 29, 2021 06:40 PM IST

India captain Virat Kohli was seen exercising in his hotel room in Chennai ahead of the first Test against England. Kohli has returned to the Indian side for the England series after missing the last three Tests in Australia for the birth of his first child.

The India captain, who is currently in quarantine in Chennai, shared a video on his Instagram handle in which he was seen cycling in his hotel room.

"PropheC music and gym equipment are all you need during quarantine days. Work can be put in anywhere if you really want to. have a great day everyone," Kohli captioned the post on Instagram.


Kohli and Co. will play four Tests against England followed by five T20Is and three ODIs.

The Indian cricketers on Thursday cleared their first round of RT-PCR tests and will be undergoing two more rounds before starting training from February 2 for the upcoming Test series against England.

The four-match series starts here on February 5.

The entire Indian contingent has already arrived in the city and both the teams are staying at the Leela Palace hotel.

The players will have to make do with some physical exercise in their rooms under the supervision of the two strength and conditioning experts, Nick Webb and Soham Desai.

In a welcome move, the BCCI has allowed the players to be accompanied by their families as it "could be extremely lonely" during the hard quarantine phase.

(With PTI inputs)

