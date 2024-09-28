For the first time since its inception in 2008, cricketers will get an additional match fee in the IPL, which will be over and above their auction price, announced BCCI secretary Jay Shah on Saturday. Calling it a landmark move, Shah said it was done to celebrate the consistency and outstanding performances in the IPL. Kohli, Rohit, Bumrah can earn an additional INR 1.05 crore in IPL after BCCI's landmark 'match fee' announcement(IPL)

Each cricketer will be paid an additional amount of INR 7.5 lakh as match fees, which means if the likes of Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah play all league matches for their franchise, then they can earn INR 1.05 crore in addition to their contracted amount.

"In a historic move to celebrate consistency and champion outstanding performances in the #IPL, we are thrilled to introduce a match fee of INR 7.5 lakhs per game for our cricketers! A cricketer playing all league matches in a season will get Rs. 1.05 crores in addition to his contracted amount," Shah wrote on X.

Shah said each franchise will allocate an additional 12.60 ₹as match fees for every season. "Each franchise will allocate INR 12.60 crores as match fees for the season! This is a new era for the #IPL and our players!" he added.

Announcement on IPL retentions soon

The historic announcement comes as the franchise owners are set to meet with the IPL Governing Council members to finalise the player retention policies ahead of the mega action.

The board is likely to give a maximum of six retentions, including a Right To Match (RTM) card, to each franchise before the mega auction, slated to take place in November this year.

The delay in announcing the retention rules is because of a lack of consensus among the franchise owners. Teams like Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), Chennai Super Kings (CSK), Mumbai Indians (MI) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) are believed to be strongly in favour of more player retentions which will help them hold on to the core.

On the other hand, the Delhi Capitals (DC), Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) want a fresh pool of players in the mega auction.

An official announcement regarding the same is likely to be soon.