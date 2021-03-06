IND USA
Virat Kohli surpasses Steve Waugh after England series win, matches Ricky Ponting's record
Virat Kohli and Steve Waugh.(PTI/File)
Virat Kohli and Steve Waugh.(PTI/File)
cricket

Virat Kohli surpasses Steve Waugh after England series win, matches Ricky Ponting's record

India vs England: India defeated England by an innings and 25 runs in the 4th Test at the Motera in Ahmedabad to claim the four-match Test series 3-1. This was Kohli's 10th straight Test series win at home.
By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON MAR 06, 2021 07:36 PM IST

India captain Virat Kohli and records go simultaneously. While the recently concluded home Test series against England may not have seen Kohli's best performance with the bat, it certainly elevated his reputation and stature as India captain in the longest format.

India defeated England by an innings and 25 runs in the 4th Test at the Motera in Ahmedabad to claim the four-match Test series 3-1. This was Kohli's 10th straight Test series win at home.

Also read: India to face New Zealand in World Test Championship final at Lord's

Doing so, he equaled former Australia captain Ricky Ponting's record of the most consecutive series win at home.

Kohli also surpassed former Australia captain Steve Waugh in an elite list of Test captains. The win in the 4th Test was Kohli's 23rd Test victory at home, and he is now 3rd in the list of captains with the most wins Test wins at home.

Waugh, in his career, had won 22 Tests at home as captain. The only players ahead of Kohli in the list are Ricky Ponting, who had won 29 Tests at home as captain, and Graeme Smith, who had won 30 Tests at home as captain.

Most home wins in Tests as a captain:

Graeme Smith - 30

Ricky Ponting - 29

VIRAT KOHLI- 23*

Steve Waugh - 22

"The comeback in Chennai pleased me the most. The first game was an aberration and England outplayed us. The toss played a crucial role and the bowlers weren't in the contest. We bowled and fielded with more intensity and so the comeback was very heartening. Our bench strength is extremely strong and that's a good sign for Indian cricket," Kohli said at the post-match presentation ceremony after the 4th Test.

