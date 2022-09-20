Kohli tried to plunder him for runs and ended up...: Virat's childhood coach makes bold claim about Australia bowler

Former Indian skipper Virat Kohli will hope to extend his free-scoring run in the shortest format when Rohit Sharma-led Team India battle and World Champions Australia battle for supremacy in the three-match T20I series. Regarded as one of the finest batters across all formats, Kohli regained top form in the 2022 edition of the Asia Cup. The 33-year-old is heading to the Australia series after hitting a purple patch in the recently concluded edition of the continental tournament.

Over the years, Kohli has enjoyed intense rivalries with some of the finest Australian bowlers in the international arena. Even though Kohli has remained India's go-to batter against Australia across all formats of the game, the 33-year-old has witnessed rare batting failures against the record-time World Cup winners. Australia's Adam Zampa is one such name who has troubled the Indian batter on numerous occasions in white-ball cricket.

Sharing his views about the duel between Kohli and Zampa ahead of India's meeting with Australia in the 1st T20I, Virat's childhood coach Rajkumar Sharma has explained why the Australian spinner often ends up taking the jackpot wicket of the Indian run machine.

"Taking nothing away from Zampa, I feel Virat Kohli has always been dismissed to him because of his overconfidence. Whenever Zampa has come to bowl, sometimes Kohli has tried to plunder him for runs and has ended up losing his wicket," Sharma told India News Sports.

Spin wizard Zampa has dismissed Kohli on seven occasions in white-ball cricket. Thus, Kohli's childhood coach feels Kohli should respect Zampa’s good deliveries. "So I feel he should respect his good deliveries and punish the loose ones. He needs to find a balanced approach in tackling Zampa," Sharma added. Kohli-starrer Team India will lock horns with Aaron Finch’s Australia in the 1st T20I at the Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium.

