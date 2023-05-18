‘Kohli will do everything to take RCB into IPL playoffs’, says Moody, Pathan wants DK and Co to stand up

Mathematically, seven teams are still in contention for the IPL 2023 playoffs. With defending champions Gujarat Titans already confirmed a top-two finish, the rest of the teams are fighting for the remaining three slots. Realistically, the battle is now between Chennai Super Kings, Lucknow Super Giants, Mumbai Indians, Royal Challengers Bangalore, and Rajasthan Royals. Kolkata Knight Riders and Punjab Kings may not be ruled out officially but their net run rate makes it next to impossible for them beat the others in the race.

Royal Challengers Bangalore's Virat Kohli runs between the wickets during the Indian Premier League (IPL) Twenty20 cricket match between Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on May 14, 2023. (Photo by Sajjad HUSSAIN / AFP)(AFP)

With an eye to secure a playoff berth, Royal Challengers Bangalore face Sunrisers Hyderabad in the latter's backyard. With two very important points on the line, RCB are raring to come out all guns blazing against SRH - who are playing for pride after getting eliminated in the top-four race.

A loss tonight will end the campaign of the Faf du Plessis-led side in the competition. Their defeat will ensure CSK and LSG - both on 15 points - qualify for the playoffs. Even MI will stay in contention if RCB loses tonight. So many teams will closely monitor this Southern Derby between these traditional rivals.

Former Australia cricketer Tom Moody believes RCB find themselves in this situation due to the losses they suffered halfway through the competition. The team has been running hot and cold in its campaign during IPL 2023 which impacted them.

Speaking on Star Sports' Cricket Live, Tom Moody said, "RCB's form has tapered off through the halfway stage, they started well but lost steam in the second phase. So they need to pull up their socks and go full throttle in the remaining games. They have a player like Virat Kohli, who will do everything in his potential to help RCB stay in the playoffs race."

Former India cricketer Yusuf Pathan highlighted the lack of teamwork in RCB's campaign this year and the team once again looked heavily dependent upon KGF (Kohli, Maxwell and Faf). "RCB will have to play as a team. Now is not the time that RCB should focus on just three players (Kohli, Maxwell and Faf). Now every player will have to come forward and fulfil his responsibility," he said.

