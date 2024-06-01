Pune [India], : The Kolhapur Tuskers unveiled their team jersey for the second season of the Maharashtra Premier League T20 cricket tournament as the last edition runners-up officially kicked off their title challenge at a glitzy ceremony here on Friday.The function was attended by former India international Kedar Jadhav, last edition's highest run scorer Ankit Bawne, experienced all-rounder Shrikant Mundhe, U-19 world cup star Sachin Dhas, and Kashmiri fast bowler, Umar Shah, along with team owner, Punit Balan.The team management has bolstered the squad this season by picking up Mudhe, who has been part of two IPL teams, and hard-hitting wicket-keeper batsman Aniket Porwal in the recently concluded auction. Kolhapur Tuskers unveil team jersey ahead of Maharashtra Premier League season 2

Mudhe has also been appointed the new vice-captain of the team."Our aim this season is not just to win the title but also to play a brand of cricket that will mesmerise the fans. Last season, a couple of rain affected games hurt us, and this time our theme, De Takkar, epitomises our philosophy of taking on every challenge head on with the single-minded pursuit of excellence. My only message to the team is don't think of the play-offs or the final, but just play every match with the same dedication and commitment, and victory will be ours," said Punit Balan while addressing the players and the media.

Kolhapur Tuskers had taken home the runners-up trophy in the inaugural edition of the Maharashtra Premier League after rain-washed finals. Ahead of the season, the Kolhapur out have had pre-season training and are charged for the second edition of the league, a release said.

Speaking on the occasion, skipper Jadhav said: "Last season, we didn't get enough time to prepare. But this time, we have prepared very well. I will say that if we enjoy the process and play to our potential, then victory will be ours. The challenge for all of us is to perform to the best of our ability and not bother about other factors."

Kolhapur Tuskers will open their Maharashtra Premier League 2024 campaign against Ratnagiri Jets on Sunday at the MCA stadium in Gahunje, with the mega final scheduled to be held on June 22 at the same venue.

