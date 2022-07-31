Home / Cricket / Srikkanth's savage reaction to Ravi Shastri's 'I'd be earning millions in IPL auction' comment using Kapil Dev's name

Srikkanth's savage reaction to Ravi Shastri's 'I'd be earning millions in IPL auction' comment using Kapil Dev's name

cricket
Published on Jul 31, 2022
  • Former India head coach Ravi Shastri made a big statement on what would have happened had IPL been in the 80s, and his ex-teammate Kris Srikkanth reacted to it with a savage reply mentioning Kapil Dev.
ByHT Sports Desk

The introduction of Indian Premier League (IPL) to world cricket has changed the dynamics of the game. With its inception in 2008, IPL introduced to world cricket, the franchise-style sport, which did not only change cricket, it also provided a platform for young talents to prove their mettle and rub shoulders with international stars and legends of the game. But what would have happened had IPL been introduced back in the 80s. Yesteryear cricketers have often expressed regret over the same and on discussion about IPL and its auction, former India head coach Ravi Shastri made a strong statement on himself, but his ex-teammate Kris Srikkanth reacted to it with a savage reply mentioning Kapil Dev.

Shastri was one of India's premium all-rounders during that period in the 80s. The former India all-rounder's career spanned 11 years where he scored 3830 run in 80 Tests and picked 151 wickets. In ODIs, he picked 129 wickets and scored 3108 runs and was also part of India's 1983 World Cup-winning squad. Not to forget, Shastri also scored 6 sixes in an over during a Ranji Trophy game.

Shastri would have surely been on the list of every franchise had IPL started in the 80s. And the former India head coach strongly believes the same as he admitted, during his on-air conversation with Srikkanth on Fan Code during the 1st T20I match between India and West Indies, that he would have surely been the captain and would also be earning in millions at the auction.

"I mean IPL, had it been in our times, you would have been captaining one side, I would have been captaining one side. No question about that. And at least a couple of millions in the auction, that is most important," said Shastri.

Hearing to Shastri's bold statement, Srikkanth burst into laughter before he made a savage Kapil Dev reply.

"Just imagine Kapil Dev and Viv Richards, Ravi. What would happen to them?," Srikkanth reacted.

Shastri replied saying, “That would have been fun.”

Shastri has been a strong believer in the statement he made on IPL. Earlier in March this year, he was asked during an interview with ESPNCricinfo on how much he would have gone for in an IPL auction and he had replied saying, “Comfortably in the 15 crore bracket. Comfortably! And captain of the side. No question. It's a no brainer."

