Krunal Pandya breaks silence after Nicholas Pooran grabs him by the collar, shoves him away

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 fixture between the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at the Ekana earlier this week saw an altercation between Krunal Pandya and Nicholas Pooran. The incident happened when the left-handed Pooran walked out to bat, and Krunal dished out a bouncer straight up. On the next delivery, the former West Indies captain got a single, and the two were spotted exchanging words when Pooran reached the non-striker's end. However, not much happened after that, and it seemed like the end of the matter.

There was a tense moment between Krunal Pandya and Nicholas Pooran. (AFP)

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However, two days after the match, a new clip surfaced online showing Pandya and Pooran chatting after the game. The clip shows Pooran making animated gestures towards Krunal, then grabbing the India all-rounder by the collar.

Lucknow Super Giants head coach Justin Langer can then be seen entering the frame to have a chat with the two seemingly. However, there wasn't much to worry about as the two were soon seen smiling and having a cordial chat.

The exchange between Pandya and Pooran after the game led several fans to believe there was a tense moment between the two. However, Krunal quashed all such theories by saying there's nothing wrong between Pooran and him, and all's good.

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{{^usCountry}} Krunal, the RCB all-rounder, took to Instagram to share a picture with Pooran, saying there was no “lafda (dispute).” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Krunal, the RCB all-rounder, took to Instagram to share a picture with Pooran, saying there was no “lafda (dispute).” {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} "No lafda (no trouble), only love ❤️Congrats to my bro @nicholaspooran on completing 100 IPL games. Proud of you, brother, many more to come 🤗🔥Btw, how was the bouncer ?" he wrote on Instagram. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "No lafda (no trouble), only love ❤️Congrats to my bro @nicholaspooran on completing 100 IPL games. Proud of you, brother, many more to come 🤗🔥Btw, how was the bouncer ?" he wrote on Instagram. {{/usCountry}}

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Pooran's comment

Pooran, who retired from international cricket last year, also took to the comments section to clarify that there was nothing wrong between the two and all banter was in good spirits.

“Only love here, guys. One of my best Mates,” wrote Pooran.

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It is worth noting that Pooran and Pandya shared the dressing room when they represented the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the 2023 and 2024 editions of the IPL.

Speaking of the match between LSG and RCB, the Rishabh Pant-led side came out on top by 9 runs under the DLS method earlier this week. LSG, the hosts, posted 209 runs in 19 overs after Mitchell Marsh scored 111 runs off 56 balls. The RCB target was then adjusted to 213.

RCB fell nine runs short despite Rajat Patidar, Tim David and Pandya's spirited fight. However, the biggest talking point came in the second over of RCB's chase after Prince Yadav bowled Virat Kohli for a duck.

Speaking of the standings, RCB are in third place, while LSG remain at the bottom.

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