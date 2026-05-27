Krunal Pandya’s RCB resurgence earns massive Axar Patel verdict from Kris Srikkanth: ‘Deserves the Indian cap again’

Royal Challengers Bengaluru are beginning to build something far bigger than a one-season success story. After finally ending their long wait for an IPL title last year, they have returned this season with even greater intent, determined to defend the crown and establish a lasting legacy. What has stood out most in this campaign is the shift in the team’s identity. While Virat Kohli remains central to the side, RCB are no longer dependent on a few star names to carry them through difficult moments.

Krunal Pandya has been in sensational form once again this season.(AP Photo/Ashwini Bhatia)

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Instead, they have built a balanced squad where contributions have come from every department throughout the season. Different players have stepped up at different stages, giving the side greater stability and flexibility in pressure situations. One of the key figures in that transformation has been Krunal Pandya.

The experienced all-rounder, despite being out of India’s current plans, has quietly become one of RCB’s most reliable performers. Whether with the bat in crucial middle-order situations or with the ball in controlling phases of the innings, Krunal has consistently delivered when required. He was named Player of the Match in last season’s final, and this year too, he has continued to play an important role in RCB’s push towards another title.

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{{^usCountry}} Former India captain Kris Srikkanth believes Krunal's performances for RCB over the last two IPL seasons deserve far greater recognition, with the all-rounder playing a major role in the franchise’s run to consecutive finals. Srikkanth even went a step further, claiming Krunal is currently ahead of Axar Patel in the T20 format based on recent IPL returns. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Former India captain Kris Srikkanth believes Krunal's performances for RCB over the last two IPL seasons deserve far greater recognition, with the all-rounder playing a major role in the franchise’s run to consecutive finals. Srikkanth even went a step further, claiming Krunal is currently ahead of Axar Patel in the T20 format based on recent IPL returns. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} "Krunal Pandya is the real catalyst for RCB with his all-around abilities. He deserves the Indian cap again. He played long back, but they dropped him. This is the right time to give him a chance again. He is suddenly miles ahead of Axar Patel in the T20 format. If you take the last two IPLs, he's miles ahead. So Krunal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, and Patidar deserve a look in the Indian T20I side," Srikkanth said on his YouTube channel. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "Krunal Pandya is the real catalyst for RCB with his all-around abilities. He deserves the Indian cap again. He played long back, but they dropped him. This is the right time to give him a chance again. He is suddenly miles ahead of Axar Patel in the T20 format. If you take the last two IPLs, he's miles ahead. So Krunal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, and Patidar deserve a look in the Indian T20I side," Srikkanth said on his YouTube channel. {{/usCountry}}

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Meanwhile, defending champions RCB stormed into their second successive IPL final with a commanding 92-run win over Gujarat Titans, powered by skipper Rajat Patidar’s sensational unbeaten 93 off just 33 balls. After being put in to bat, RCB capitalised on a questionable team selection by GT to pile up a massive 254/5 in 20 overs. Kohli and Krunal chipped in with 43 runs each, while Devdutt Padikkal added a quickfire 30 to set up the emphatic victory.

“Kohli-Padikkal partnership was the key once again”

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Srikkanth was full of praise for RCB’s fearless batting approach after their dominant win in Qualifier 1, highlighting how the side’s aggressive mindset and collective intent have made them one of the most destructive batting units in the tournament.

"The Kohli-Padikkal partnership was the key once again. Along with Patidar, Krunal Pandya also played a brilliant knock. From Kohli to everyone, they have decided to hammer the bowling come what may. The RCB batters are demolishing the bowling in such a way that the bowling side and the bowling captain don't know what to do," he added.

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