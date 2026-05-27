Rajat Patidar banging on India’s T20 selection door but Shreyas Iyer already has one foot inside

Rajat Patidar grabbed the spotlight with a knock for the ages in Qualifier 1, turning the game on its head with sheer authority. He began cautiously, managing 14 off 10 balls, but once set, he shifted gears in brutal fashion. What followed was a stunning assault of 93 off 33 deliveries, with his final 79 runs coming in just 23 balls. In a matter of overs, he completely ripped the contest away from Gujarat Titans and carried Royal Challengers Bengaluru into the IPL final for the second straight season. Rajat Patidar has led RCB to back-to-back IPL finals. (PTI)

From an injury replacement signing to an IPL-winning captain, Patidar’s rise has been nothing short of remarkable. He now stands on the verge of adding another chapter to a rapidly growing legacy. Beyond the IPL, attention inevitably turns to his prospects at the international level, especially in T20 cricket, where his consistency and composure under pressure have strengthened his case.

Patidar has already experienced the Test arena, making his debut but failing to cement a place after a difficult series against England. Since then, however, his growth has been steady and visible. As captain and top-order batter, he has shown greater control, sharper intent, and the ability to take games away from the opposition. His recent form has certainly put him in the selectors’ conversation, but breaking into India’s T20I setup remains a tough challenge, with competition for places at an all-time high. Still, performances like this only make his case harder to ignore.

He has been one of the standout names of the season, consistently grabbing attention with his impact in the middle order. Last year, the focus was on ending RCB’s long wait for a maiden title, but this time around, Patidar has stepped up as the driving force behind their more aggressive approach. Operating away from the top order, he has still maintained a striking rate of 196.76 while scoring 486 runs, underlining his ability to change the course of games in quick time.

He began the season in explosive fashion, taking on bowlers with a fearless mindset and giving RCB strong finishes from the middle order. A brief dip in form followed, but when the stakes rose, he responded in style, delivering timely contributions that once again brought him into the spotlight. His performances have also reignited conversations around a possible return to the T20I setup.

Also Read - Beyond Rajat Patidar’s heroics, the hidden rebuild powering RCB’s rise into an IPL powerhouse

If he goes on to lead RCB to back-to-back titles, his case for higher honours will only grow stronger, making it increasingly difficult for the selectors to overlook him in the long run.

However, the main hurdle in his path is the spot currently held by Suryakumar Yadav, who recently led India to a T20 World Cup title as captain. Even though his recent form has not been at its best, it is still difficult to imagine the selectors moving on from him immediately after a trophy-winning campaign. That makes the competition for that middle-order role even tighter.

Shreyas ahead of Patidar in race If changes are considered, Shreyas Iyer sits slightly ahead in the pecking order as well. He has been a consistent performer in the IPL over the past few seasons, backed by strong leadership experience. Reports have also suggested that he remains in the conversation for a bigger leadership role in T20Is, especially if the selectors eventually look beyond SKY in the future. In that scenario, Iyer would naturally emerge as one of the leading candidates.

Over the last two IPL seasons, Shreyas has been in strong form in the middle order. In 2025, he scored 604 runs from 17 matches at an average of 50.33 and a strike rate of 175.07, with six fifties and a highest score of 97*. He has carried that consistency into 2026 as well, making 498 runs in 14 games at an average of 55.33 and a strike rate of 168.81, including a century and five fifties.

For Patidar, the situation is even more complicated if India look at him purely as a finisher in place of someone like Shivam Dube. His game is built on spending a few deliveries at the crease before accelerating, something that doesn’t always align with a pure finishing role where immediate impact is required. That mismatch could work against him at this stage, as Dube's task has been to hit big shots from the first ball itself.

One possible route for Patidar could be if India begin rotating squads more aggressively, especially on tours like Zimbabwe and Ireland. In such a structure, he could be given opportunities in a second-string side, where strong performances might open the door to the main T20I setup.