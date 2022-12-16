Kuldeep creates history, smashes Ashwin, Kumble's massive record in Bangladesh with dream return after 22 months

It was a dream comeback for Kuldeep Yadav as he registered the best Test figures by an Indian spinner in Bangladesh. The left-arm wrist spinner achieved the feat on Day 3 in the first Test in Chattogram. Kuldeep returned with figures of 5 for 40 to help India bowl Bangladesh out for a paltry 150 and take a massive 254-run lead. Batting first, the visitors had posted 404. Kuldeep also registered his Test highest score with a gritty 40-run knock on Day 2 to help his side cross the 400-run mark.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Playing in his first Test match in 22 months - he last featured in a Test for India back in February 2021 - Kuldeep claimed his third five-wicket haul in red-ball cricket. He had earlier taken five wickets in an innings in Australia and against West Indies in India. This was also Kuldeep's career-best figures.

INDIA VS BANGLADESH LIVE SCORE 1st TEST DAY 3

Kuldeep went past the likes of Ravichandran Ashwin and Anil Kumble to register the best figures by an India spinner in Bangladesh. Previously the record stood with Ashwin, who had taken 5 for 87 in Fatullah in 2015. Kumble's best figures of 4/55 in Bangladesh came at this venue back in 2004.

Before Kuldeep, only two Indian spinners had five-wicket hauls in Test cricket - Ashwin and Sunil Joshi.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The overall best figures by an Indian in Bangladesh belongs to Zaheer Khan, who claimed 7/87 in Mirpur in 2007.

Starting the day at 133 for 8, Ebadot Hossain's (17) 37-ball vigil ended as a faint tickle down the leg-side was smartly snapped by wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant.

Mehidy Hasan Miraz (25 off 82 balls) defended doggedly before becoming Axar Patel's only victim of the innings. A poor show from the top order let Bangladesh down.

A lot of credit should also go to Mohammed Siraj (3/20) for his sharp spells on the second day. Kuldeep then came in and ran through the Bangladesh middle and lower order by picking the wickets of Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Nurul Hasan and Taijul Hasan on Thursday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Sports Desk At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more....view detail