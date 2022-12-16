India vs Bangladesh Highlights 1st Test Day 3: Pujara, Gill's tons keep India in driver's seat in Chattogram tie

India vs Bangladesh 1st Test Day 3 Highlights: Bangladesh openers remained unbeaten at the end of the third evening, as they reduced the target of 513 runs to 471. However, India dominated almost the entirety of Day 3 which witnessed two centuries and three fifty-run stands. After Kuldeep Yadav and Axar Patel picked the final two wickets of Bangladesh in the opening hour, with India just conceding 17 more runs to Bangladesh's overnight score, with the leggie's picking a fi-fer in his first Test in 22 months, India skipper KL Rahul didn't enforce the follow-on. India subsequently scored 258 runs for two wickets before declaring. Young Shubman Gill scored his maiden ton while veteran Cheteshwar Pujara got to his 19th ton and first in 52 innings.

