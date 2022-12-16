India vs Bangladesh Highlights 1st Test Day 3: Pujara, Gill's tons keep India in driver's seat in Chattogram tie
India vs Bangladesh Highlights 1st Test Day 3: Cheteshwar Pujara and Shubman Gill's century helped India set a target of 513 in Chattogram. Bangladesh to resume Day 4 on 42/0, with 471 runs needed to win the Test.
India vs Bangladesh 1st Test Day 3 Highlights: Bangladesh openers remained unbeaten at the end of the third evening, as they reduced the target of 513 runs to 471. However, India dominated almost the entirety of Day 3 which witnessed two centuries and three fifty-run stands. After Kuldeep Yadav and Axar Patel picked the final two wickets of Bangladesh in the opening hour, with India just conceding 17 more runs to Bangladesh's overnight score, with the leggie's picking a fi-fer in his first Test in 22 months, India skipper KL Rahul didn't enforce the follow-on. India subsequently scored 258 runs for two wickets before declaring. Young Shubman Gill scored his maiden ton while veteran Cheteshwar Pujara got to his 19th ton and first in 52 innings.
Dec 16, 2022 04:18 PM IST
IND vs BAN Live: Shubman Gill talks about his maiden ton
"It was long-time coming. I thought it's been a while since I've got my first century. [In the 90s] It was all about how to play according to the field, and how to be able to score. It was very instinctive [when he reached 100], I saw the gap. It was all about pacing the innings. You have to know when is the right time to attack."
Dec 16, 2022 04:12 PM IST
India vs Bangladesh Live, Day 3: STUMPS
Kuldeep, the star of the 1st innings, was given just one over, the penultimate one of the day where he conceded 4 runs. Zakir then gets a boundary against Ashwin before a sloppy fielding from Kuldeep saw India giving away five more runs.
BAN 42/0, trail by 471 runs
Dec 16, 2022 04:05 PM IST
IND vs BAN LIVE Cricket Score: India keep things tight
After a couple of boundaries from the two openers, India concede only 6 more runs in the last 4 overs.
BAN 26/0, trail by 487 runs | 2 overs left
Dec 16, 2022 03:53 PM IST
IND vs BAN Live Score: Zakir and Shanto get more boundaries
Shanto takes on Siraj for a boubdary down to fine leg while Zakir gets one against Ashwin through the point region.
BAN 20/0, trail by 493 runs | 6 overs left
Dec 16, 2022 03:46 PM IST
IND vs BAN Live: Zakir gets a boundary
Ashwin goes leg side and Zakir sweeps the delivery down backward square leg. 8 more overs to go
BAN 10/0, trail by 503 runs
Dec 16, 2022 03:43 PM IST
India vs Bangladesh Live Score: Four for Shanto
Takes on the short ball from Siraj and goes on back foot to pull it over mid-wicket for a boundary.
BAN 6/0, trail by 507 runs
-
Dec 16, 2022 03:31 PM IST
IND vs BAN Live: Bangladesh begin their chase!
Shanto and Zakir open for Bangladesh while Siraj kicks off the proceedings for India. The tourists have 12 overs left to make a difference on Day 3
Dec 16, 2022 03:19 PM IST
India vs Bangladesh Live: INDIA DECLARE!
India declare after Pujara's century. Bangladesh need 513 runs to win this Test match.
Dec 16, 2022 03:18 PM IST
India vs Bangladesh Live: PUJARA does it! 19th Test ton!
Pujara finally gets to his century, his 19th in Test career and first in 52 innings. Gets to the century with a boundary. His first vs Bangladesh and ninth outside India and his fastest ever
IND 256/2, lead by 510 runs
Dec 16, 2022 03:13 PM IST
IND vs BAN Live Score 1st Test: PUJARA 5 away now
Another boundary from Pujara. Rocks back to pull the shorter one from Yasir through mid-wicket. Moves to 95 now.
IND 250/2, lead by 504 runs
Dec 16, 2022 03:07 PM IST
IND vs BAN Live Cricket Score: Final over before Drinks
This was the final over before drinks. Pujara now on 91. Will India take a call? Drinks are on the field.
IND 245/2, lead by 499 runs
Dec 16, 2022 03:03 PM IST
IND vs BAN 1st Test Score: Pujara now 15 away. 3rd 50-run stand for India
Wonderful sweep shot against Mehidy and Pujara is now 15 runs away from a ton. It is also India's third 50-run stand in the innings. They are eight away from a lead of 500 runs
IND 240/2, lead by 492 runs
Dec 16, 2022 02:59 PM IST
India vs Bangladesh Live Score: India nearing a declaration!
India's declaration is just around the corner and Pujara wants to get to his hundred before that. He is 21 runs away now. Siraj is already warming up in the sidelines. 20 more overs left for the day.
IND 226/2, lead by 480 runs
-
India vs Bangladesh Live: What did Pujara have for tea?
Since Tea, he has hit five boundaries. His strike rate is now his quickest outside India for a score of 50 or more. After 33 off 55 before Tea, he has added 45 runs more off 53 balls.
IND 223/2, lead by 477 runs
-
IND vs BAN Live: Pujara gets to his fifty
An impressive boundary over long-off gets Pujara to his secobd consecutive fifty in this Test match. India looking towards a 450-run lead in Chattogram.
Dec 16, 2022 02:38 PM IST
IND vs BAN Live Cricket Score: GILL departs!
Looked to go all aggressive after reaching his ton and in a bid departed. Looked to take on Mehidy but sent the ball straight to the fielder at cow corner. He walks back for 110.
IND 183/2, lead by 437 runs
Dec 16, 2022 02:35 PM IST
IND vs BAN Live Score: Gill nears a big record
Indian batters to score 100s in Chattogram:
Sachin Tendulkar (2), Gautam Gambhir, Sourav Ganguly and Shubman Gill.
Overall, 9th India batter to score a ton in Bangladesh in a Test
Highest innings score in Chattogram:
Gambhir 116
Tendulkar 105*
Gill 104*
Dec 16, 2022 02:31 PM IST
IND vs BAN Live: MAIDEN TON FOR GILL!
After 22 innings, Gill gets his maiden ton. What a massive effort from the youngster, especially with no Rohit Sharma around, this knock could go a long way for Gill. A 145-ball CENTURY for Gill! Goes big against Mehidy, sends the delivery over the bowler's head to get to that century
IND 171/1, lead by 425 runs
Dec 16, 2022 02:19 PM IST
India vs Bangladesh Live Score: Gill goes past his previous best
Gill's previous highest Test score has been that knock of 91 in the second innings of the Brisbane Test against an attack that had the likes of Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon and Josh Hazlewood. Gill has now scored 92 against Bangladesh in this Test, also in the second innings, hoping for a maiden ton
IND 159/1, lead by 413 runs
Dec 16, 2022 02:10 PM IST
India vs Bangladesh Live: HUGE SIX from Gill!
Steps out to take on the tossed-up delivery from Litton Das and dispatches sit over long-on for a six. Gill is now 11 runs away from his maiden ton.
IND 155/1, lead by 409 runs
Dec 16, 2022 02:03 PM IST
IND vs BAN 1st Test Live Score: Final session of the day begins!
Pujara to take strike. Gill is at the other end. And it will be Litton Das who will be bowling the first over after Tea.
IND 140/1, lead by 394 runs
Dec 16, 2022 01:42 PM IST
IND vs BAN Live: It's TEA time!
Another dominant session from India. Barring that wicket of KL Rahul by Khaled, nothing has gone Bangladesh's way in this session as well. Gill nears his maiden ton, Pujara his second consecutive fifty in the Test and India a 400-run lead in the match.
IND 140/1, lead by 394 runs at TEA
Dec 16, 2022 01:31 PM IST
India vs Bangladesh Live Cricket Score: India nearing a 400-run lead.
Lovely use of the feet in getting that on drive against Yasir and he gets the boundary straight down the ground. India nearing a 400-run lead.
IND 132/1, lead by 386 runs
Dec 16, 2022 01:21 PM IST
India vs Bangladesh Score: Another 50-run partnership for India
India have their second 50-run stand in this innings, both involving Gill and both involving the youngster scoring the bulk of the runs. And this 50 runs have come in just 10 overs.
IND 122/1, lead by 376 runs
Dec 16, 2022 01:16 PM IST
IND vs BAN Live Score: Ball-tracking camera went down apparently
Bangladesh have been denied a review after the ball-tracking camera went down. The impact looked outside off so it won't really matter much. Shakib has a word with the on-field umpire who then clarifies. Gill survives.
IND 114/1, lead by 368 runs
Dec 16, 2022 12:58 PM IST
IND vs BAN Live: India's lead now past 350!
A boundary from Pujara against Mehidy took India's lead past 350. The highest fourth innings total in Chattogram is 395/7, scored by West Indies in 2021, which was a winning total.
Dec 16, 2022 12:50 PM IST
India vs Bangladesh Live Score: SIX from Gill
Decides to take on the shorter one from Khaled and pulls it over mid-wicket for a six. SUPERB EFFORT! He wants to race away to his century.
IND 90/1, lead by 344 runs
Dec 16, 2022 12:39 PM IST
India vs Bangladesh Live: 50 for Gill!
Takes a single and he gets to his 5th Test fifty in 23 innings and first in 2022. Can he now convert to his maiden hundred? With Rohit Sharma out, this will be a massive opportunity for the youngster.
IND 77/1, lead by 331 runs
Dec 16, 2022 12:33 PM IST
IND vs BAN Live Cricket Score: Gill nears his maiden fifty in 2022
An aggressive four against Mehidy through the mid-wicket, puts Gill two runs short of his first half-century this year. The boundary came after he twice survived lbw scares.
IND 74/1, lead by 328 runs
Dec 16, 2022 12:21 PM IST
IND vs BAN Live: KL RAHUL OUT!
Short ball, down the leg side and Rahul went for pull shot, but landed safely into the hands of Taijul at deep mid-wicket. He goes back for 23.
IND 70/1, lead by 324 runs
Dec 16, 2022 12:17 PM IST
India vs Bangladesh Cricket Score: Bangladesh a bowler short!
Ebadot has walked off the field now although it is yet to known the reason behind his move. Bangladesh are a bowler short.
IND 60/0, lead by 323 runs
Dec 16, 2022 11:59 AM IST
India vs Bangladesh Live Score: 50-run partnership!
Another boundary from Gill. Glides the leg side delivery from Khaled for a boundary towards fine leg. In the next ball, he punched the shorter one through point for a four. Played that late, right under his eyes. 50-run partnership as well for the pair.
IND 58/0, lead by 312 runs
Dec 16, 2022 11:53 AM IST
India vs Bangladesh Live: Four of Gill again as India's lead goes past 300
Goes for the sweep shot against Taijul as Gill gets a boundary down the backward square leg region. Lead goes past 300 now for India.
IND 48/0, lead by 302 runs
Dec 16, 2022 11:49 AM IST
IND vs BAN Live Score: Four for Gill!
That was a risky one from Gill! Could have left alone, but chased that wider one from Khaled and got it past the fielder at second slip for a four.
IND 44/0, lead by 298 runs
Dec 16, 2022 11:42 AM IST
IND vs BAN Live: We're back!
Gill takes strike. KL Rahul stands at the other end. Taijul Islam begins the proceedings for Bangladesh after lunch. Can the hosts make a breakthrough?
IND 36/0, lead by 290 runs
Dec 16, 2022 11:02 AM IST
India vs Bangladesh Live Score: Four for Rahul!
Easy picking there for Rahul! Outside off and Rahul opens the face of the bat to drift it through the vacant point region. First boundary for India after 80 deliveries. Rahul gets another in the same over. Half volley outside off side, Rahul rocks back and punches it through the off side.
IND 36/0, lead by 290 runs at LUNCH
Dec 16, 2022 10:54 AM IST
India vs Bangladesh 1st Test Live: Spinners on
After six overs of Khaled Ahmed, Mehidy joins Taijul into the attack. It's spin time from Bangladesh, and they have been keeping things tight so far. Maiden to start with!
IND 28/0, lead by 282 runs
Dec 16, 2022 10:39 AM IST
IND vs BAN Live Cricket Score: India take things cautiously
The openers have added nine runs in the last 30 balls. India are 20/0 with a lead of 274 runs now in Chattogram
Dec 16, 2022 10:16 AM IST
IND vs BAN Live Score: Gill SURVIVES
Taijul strikes and Gill is OUT. Umpires sides with the appeal from Bangladesh. Gill stands there in disbelief before opting for a review. No bat involved…wait, WICKETS MISSING! Gill survives. That was very very close and Rahul was correct is going for the review.
IND 10/0, lead by 264 runs
Dec 16, 2022 10:08 AM IST
IND vs BAN Live: Four for Rahul
Punched through the covers! It was a fuller delivery from Khaled and outside off and Rahul leaned forward to power it through the gap.
IND 4/0, lead by 258 runs
Dec 16, 2022 10:02 AM IST
India vs Bangladesh Live Score: No follow-on from India
KL Rahul and Shubman Gill make their way out to the middle. Khaled Ahmed kicks off the proceedings for Bangladesh
Dec 16, 2022 09:51 AM IST
India vs Bangladesh Live: BANGLADESH ALL OUT for 150
Mehidy is the final batter to be dismissed. Outfoxed by Axar, fails to make contact and Pant dislodges the bails. STUMPED! All eyes on KL Rahul…well he is running towards the pavilion. No follow-on then it means from India.
BAN 150 all-out, trail by 254 runs
Dec 16, 2022 09:46 AM IST
India vs BAN Live Score: Khaled survives ONCE AGAIN!
Great from Bangladesh to quickly go for the review. The impact looked plumb and umpire had signalled it OUT as well. But DRS sided with the hosts.
Dec 16, 2022 09:43 AM IST
IND BAN Live Score: Khaled Ahmed survives.
Axar into the attack. India have take a DRS review for a LBW in the second ball. The delivery on the off stump line, slightly straightens…well that's two yellows. NOT OUT and Khaled Ahmed survives.
BAN 149/9, trail by 255 runs
Dec 16, 2022 09:39 AM IST
IND BAN Live: Leg byes, FOUR
Kuldeep angles it down to the leg side after seeing Mehidy step out, hoping for a stumping, but the ball well a tad too wide and well past the diving keeper for four leg byes.
BAN 149/9, trail by 255 runs
Dec 16, 2022 09:31 AM IST
India vs Bangladesh Live Cricket Score: Kuldeep makes most of the opportunity
His 5 for 39* is presently the best figures by an Indian spinner in Bangladesh. He is also the third spinner to get a five-wicket haul in Bangladesh after R Ashwin, in 2015, and Sunil Joshi, in 2000.
BAN 145/9, trail by 259 runs
Dec 16, 2022 09:21 AM IST
India vs Bangladesh Live: Ebadot OUT! FIVE-WICKET HAUL for Kuldeep
The first wicket falls for Bangladesh on Day 3. Ebadot Hossain falls for 17 as Kuldeep Yadav collects his third career five-wicket haul. He is also the first India bowler to achieve the feat in Chattogram
BAN 144/9, trail by 260 runs
Dec 16, 2022 09:12 AM IST
IND vs BAN Live Score: Mehidy takes on Kuldeep
He has so far looked very cautious against Kuldeep. But then decided to take on the ball delivered down to the off side. He shimmied down the track to smack it through extra cover for a boundary.
BAN 142/8, trail by 262 runs
Dec 16, 2022 09:09 AM IST
IND vs BAN Live: Four for Ebadot!
Fortunately got the edge against the outside off delivery from Siraj that raced past the slip cordon for a boundary. Ebadot has been pushed back deep into the crease with Siraj threatening that shot-pitched delivery.
BAN 137/8, trail by 267 runs
Dec 16, 2022 09:02 AM IST
India vs Bangladesh Live Cricket Score: DAY 3 BEGINS!
Bangladesh batters Mehidy Hasan Miraz (16*) and Ebadot Hossain (13*) make their way to the middle. Kuldeep Yadav, in search for a five-wicket haul, kicks off the proceedings for India.
BAN 133/8, trail by 271 runs.
Dec 16, 2022 08:54 AM IST
India vs Bangladesh Live Score: Will India enforce a follow-on?
With India's top order, barring Cheteshwar Pujara, getting out for poor scores, KL Rahul might opt to bat rather than enforcing a follow-on. Rahul scored 22 off 54 while his opening partner Shubman Gill managed 20 off 40. Kohli was dismissed for just one run off five balls.
Dec 16, 2022 08:47 AM IST
India vs Bangladesh Live: Shreyas Iyer before the start of Day 3
“Fortunate to be starting on a good note. When I leave the field, I shouldn't have any regrets. I just stay in the present, and not think of what the bowler is going to bowl... I just analyse the situation. I felt I could have got the hundred on the first day itself.”
Dec 16, 2022 08:42 AM IST
IND vs BAN Live: Bangladesh hoping for a mircale
They need 72 runs to avoid follow-on with Mehidy Hasan Miraz being their best bet. He has so far scored 16 off 35 and is being supported by tail-end batter Ebadot Hossain, who is on 13 off 27. Bangladesh are still 271 runs behind.
Dec 16, 2022 08:39 AM IST
IND vs BAN Live: Kuldeep Yadav after his impressive show on Day 2
“I was a bit nervous, I was very lucky to get the first wicket in the first over. Got the momentum back. After a couple of overs, I started feeling well, mixed my pace and variations, tried both the angles - over the wicket and round the wicket. I was getting proper turn, I was actually loving it. After I got injured, I started working on my rhythm, trying to be a bit quicker - that's helping me a lot. I am not compromising with the spin.”
Dec 16, 2022 08:29 AM IST
IND vs BAN Live Cricket Score: Kuldeep's staggering Test numbers so far
In 13 Test innings, Kuldeep has picked 30 wickets at 21.76. In five of those innings, he has taken four or more wickets, which includes his run in Chattogram where he stands a wicket away from his third five-wicket haul. Not to forget, this is his first Test appearance since February 2021.
Dec 16, 2022 08:25 AM IST
India vs Bangladesh Live Score: Kuldeep forcing his way into reckoning
If it was the pacers who cleaned up the top order with Umesh taking one of those four wickets, Kuldeep Yadav single-handedly took care of the middle order as his impressive 4 for 33 in 10 overs left Bangladesh's tail-end exposed.
Dec 16, 2022 08:19 AM IST
India vs Bangladesh Live Score: The star that is Mohammed Siraj
First ball of the innings and a wicket for India. Siraj kicked off the proceedings for India in stunning fashion with the dismissal of Najmul Shanto. His opening spell included the dismissal of Litton Das and opener Zakir Hasan as well, as Siraj ended Day 2 with figures of 3 for 19.
Dec 16, 2022 08:07 AM IST
Hello and welcome
Hello and welcome to the Live coverage of the third day of the opening Test match between India and Bangladesh at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram. Stay tuned for more updates!