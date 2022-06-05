'I'll be in commentary box. I don't care how you bowl...': Kuldeep reveals Warne's unique pep talk before Sydney Test

Indian chinaman spinner Kuldeep Yadav enjoyed a brilliant outing in the 2022 Indian Premier League. Kuldeep was the highest wicket-taker for his franchise Delhi Capitals, registering 21 wickets to his name in 14 games. The left-arm spinner was the fourth-highest wicket-taker in the season, making a brilliant comeback in the tournament after frustrating last few years at the Kolkata Knight Riders. Kuldeep was picked by Delhi Capitals for INR 2 crore in the auction, after spending the previous eight seasons at the KKR.

Kuldeep had once been an integral part of Team India across all the three formats, and had been key to the side's incredible Test series victory against Australia Down Under in 2018/19. Kuldeep did play only one game – the final Test in Sydney – but picked a five-wicket haul in the first innings (5/99), that put India in front. Later, rain forced a draw as India clinched a 2-1 series win.

The spinner had spent a considerable period of time chatting with the late Aussie great Shane Warne throughout the tour, and ahead of the final Test in Sydney, Kuldeep revealed Warne had given him a pep talk.

“Before the match started, we met in the tunnel. He put his hand on my shoulder, and said, 'I'll be in the commentary box. I want to see you smiling out there, I don't care how you bowl. I just want to see a smile on your face. So, all I tried to do out there was to smile. And because I was there with a positive mindset, I performed well as well. I dedicated my performance to him after the game, he has been my idol,” Kuldeep told Sports Yaari, as he remembered the Sydney Test.

“He was out there, sitting in the box. And I had taken five wickets. It was a big moment for me. I learned by watching him play,” Kuldeep further added.

Kuldeep will return to action in the upcoming T20I series against South Africa, which begins on June 9.

