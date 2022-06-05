‘When you need them to score runs, they all get out’: Kapil Dev slams Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul

Team India will return to action in the shortest format of the game on June 9, when the side takes on South Africa in a five-match T20I series. The side will be without captain Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, as well as a number of star bowlers, who have been rested following a two-month-long 2022 Indian Premier League season. In Rohit's absence, KL Rahul will lead the Indian team against the Proteas, with wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant as his deputy.

Both, Rohit and Kohli had a forgettable outing in the 2022 season. While the Mumbai Indians captain failed to score a single half-century in the season, Kohli, too, scored at a poor average of 22.73 in the edition. While KL Rahul finished the season as the second-highest run-getter (616 runs in 15 innings), his innings in the side's eliminator match against Royal Challengers Bangalore drew criticism. Chasing a 208-run target, Rahul scored 79 off 58 deliveries.

Former India captain Kapil Dev has now opened up on the performances from Rohit, Kohli, and Rahul, who are currently India's first-choice top-3 batters in T20Is.

“They have a big reputation and there's huge pressure on them, which shouldn't be the case. You have to play fearless cricket. All of these are players who can hit at a strike rate of 150-160. When you need them to score runs, they all get out. When it is time to take off (in the innings), they are out. And that adds to pressure. Either you play an anchor or you play striker,” Kapil Dev said on YouTube channel Uncut.

Further talking about KL Rahul, the World Cup-winning former India captain said that there has to be clarification on his role, adding that a continued period of inconsistent performances from the top-3 batters might force the BCCI to make changes.

“When you talk about KL Rahul, if the team tells him to play the entire 20 overs and you come back with a score of, say 60 not out, you're not doing justice to your team,” said Kapil.

“I think the approach needs to change. And if it doesn't, you have to change the players. A big player is expected to make a big impact. Having a big reputation is not enough, you also have to deliver great performances.”

