Kumar Kartikeya Singh to replace injured Md. Arshad Khan at Mumbai Indians for remainder of IPL 2022

Mumbai Indians have signed Kumar Kartikeya Singh as a replacement for the injured Mohammad Arshad Khan for the remainder of the IPL 2022. Kartikeya, who represents Madhya Pradesh in domestic cricket, has so far played 9 First Class matches, 19 List A games and 8 T20s, picking 35, 18 and nine wickets respectively. The left-arm spinner will join the IPL's most successful franchise for ₹20 lakh. (Also Read: 'Punched the ceiling. Dancing, jumping' - Pietersen reveals Gavaskar's amazing reaction to Indian youngster's IPL outing)

Arshad sustained an injury and has been ruled out for the rest of the IPL. Singh, has been with the Mumbai Indians as part of the support team and has now signed on to join the squad for the 2022 season.

Kartikeya is a slow left arm bowler and has represented MP across all three format of the game since making his debut in 2018. Kumar Kartikeya has been impressive in the nets and his learning trajectory on improving and fine tuning his bowling skills have earned him the call up to the main squad.

Mumbai Indians, who have lost all eight matches of the season so far and are searching for their first win, will take on the Rajasthan Royals on April 30 at the DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai.

