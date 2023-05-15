'I can see the hurt and disappointment': Sangakkara's riveting speech after RCB rout RR for 59 in IPL 2023 - Watch

Giving a massive boost to their playoffs hopes in the 16th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Saturday, Faf du Plessis' Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) thrashed Rajasthan Royals (RR) in match No.60 of the cash-rich tournament. The Virat Kohli-starrer Bangalore side managed to rout Rajasthan Royals for 59 which is also the third-lowest total in the history of the tournament.

Kumar Sangakkara delivered a riveting speech after RCB's massive win over RR in the IPL 2023(PTI- Rajasthan Royals Twitter)

With RR suffering an embarrassing defeat at the hands of RCB in the IPL 2023, Kumar Sangakkara delivered a stirring speech in the RR dressing room. Sangakkara, who is the Director of Cricket at RR, was seen reflecting on his team's performance against the Bangalore heavyweights. Sangakkara urged Sanju Samson and Co. to bounce back from the demoralising defeat in their upcoming match.

"We've got one more game to play. No amount of speaking and telling and doing all of that will resolve any of the issues that we have, something that we've got to step up and do. Right? Irrespective of what happens in other games, we have one more game to play and win. So, that's all I want you [to] think about. Learn from this. Just move on. All right? I can see the hurt and disappointment," Sangakkara said in a video uploaded by RR on Twitter.

A collective effort from RCB bowlers Wayne Parnell, Michael Bracewell, Karn Sharma, Mohammed Siraj and Glenn Maxwell guided the visitors to a famous win over RR at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium on Sunday. "All right boys, no individual names today. Know a lot of you guys tried hard and did well. But let's get together for one more game when we get to Dharamsala," Sangakkara added.

Batting first in match No.60 of the IPL 2023, RCB posted 171-5 in 20 overs. Du Plessis (55) and Maxwell (54) were the top scorers for RCB in the one-sided contest at Jaipur. RCB pacer Parnell bagged the crucial wickets of Jos Buttler (0), Samson (4), and Joe Root (10) as RR bowled out for 59 in 10.3 overs.

