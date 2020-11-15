‘KXIP should leave them in 2021’ - Aakash Chopra points out the overseas stars who need to axed

cricket

Updated: Nov 15, 2020, 17:58 IST

The journey of Kings XI Punjab in Indian Premier League 2020 was no less than a roller coaster ride. They began their campaign with a series of losses and then turned their fortunes to almost qualify for the playoffs. Ultimately, their inconsistency made them pay a heavy price as they ended at the sixth place with 12 points in their kitty.

KL Rahul-led KXIP looked a strong side on paper but most of the players failed to prove their worth, especially the foreigners. While Maxwell had the worst IPL season this year, bowlers with the likes of Sheldon Cottrell, James Neesham and Chris Jordan were least effective.

Cricketer turned commentator Aakash Chopra spoke about KXIP’s weak links in his YouTube vlog where he mentioned Maxwell’s name along with a couple of overseas bowlers.

“Maxwell’s lack of form was a big problem, overseas bowlers another big problem. Cottrell played and then didn’t play, same was the case with Neesham and Jordan. So the door for inward-outward movement was always kept open,” said Chopra in his video segment – Aakash Vani.

“Maxwell got plenty of opportunities. He didn’t disappoint a little, he was a huge disappointment. The Kings XI Punjab missed a trick or two with their selections,” he added.

Chopra suggested that the KXIP should leave Maxwell and the overseas bowlers before inching towards the next season.

“Kings XI Punjab have a reasonable need of a mega auction because they need changes. They have to do something for the fast bowling unit because it will not work out with the ones they have. They should leave out Sheldon Cottrell, they should leave Hardus Viljoen also if they are not playing him, and they should leave Maxwell as well,” suggested Chopra in the video.

“They can keep Gayle if he wants to play although he is 41-years old. But the IPL is just a few months away and he was not expensive as well. So they can keep him as he is an X-factor and an intimidating factor,” he added.

Chopra believes that the 2014 finalists have to make some crucial decisions and let go some of the big-ticket players to get a bigger purse to rejuvenate their squad.

“Kings XI Punjab might still be able to manage without a mega auction but they will have to do a good selection in the small auction and if they drop those 2-3 big names, they would get a bigger purse to shop wholeheartedly,” Chopra concluded.