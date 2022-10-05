Watch: Kyle Mayers floors internet with audacious six, Gautam Gambhir reacts ‘You are not allowed to do this’

Australia beat West Indies by three wickets in the first T20I of the two-match series in Queensland on Wednesday. Captain Aaron Finch and wicketkeeper batter Matthew Wade starred for the hosts as they chased down the target of 146 runs in the final over. Finch was awarded player of the match for his gritty knock of 58 runs off 53 balls. For the Windies, opener Kyle Mayers scored the highest runs, accumulating 39 off 36 balls.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Mayers' knock featured five fours and a classy six, the video of which took no time to get viral on the internet. The amazing shot came off a good length delivery bowled by Cameron Green, as he made room and whacked the ball square of the wicket. The moment drew reactions from many and one among them was former India opener Gautam Gambhir.

Also Read | 'Baz phoned me, we spoke at length and I said...': Moeen Ali gives massive update on England Test cricket return

"You are not allowed to do this! @kyle_mayers," tweeted Gambhir while reacting to the video.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Mayers was eventually dismissed by Pat Cummins, following which started the downfall for the visitors as they lost wickets in quick succession.

Some power-hitting by all-rounder Odean Smith helped Windies post a respectable 145/9 after playing the full 20 overs.

Australia were under pressure at 58/5 but a great partnership between Finch and Wade helped them reach 127/5 at the end of 17 overs. Finch was then dismissed but Wade remained unbeaten at 39 runs off 29 balls to help Aussies draw first blood in the series.

The second and final match of the series between the two nations, will be played on October 7 at the Gabba.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON