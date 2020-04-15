Lahore had snowfall last year: Shoaib Akhtar reacts after Sunil Gavaskar rejects India-Pakistan series possibility

cricket

Updated: Apr 15, 2020 15:19 IST

Former Pakistan speedster Shoaib Akhtar’s suggestion about an India-Pakistan series to raise funds in the fight against Covid-19 has started a war of words among former India and Pakistan cricketers. Sunil Gavaskar was the latest to join after India’s 1983 World Cup-winning captain Kapil Dev and Pakistan’s 2011 World Cup captain Shahid Afridi gave contrasting opinions on it.

Gavaskar said Lahore may receive some snowfall but a bilateral series between India and Pakistan cannot be played in present circumstances. Just like Akhtar had answered Kapil Dev’s remarks, the Rawalpindi Express decided to respond to Gavaskar by saying, “Well Sunny bhai, we did have a snowfall in Lahore last year :) So nothing is impossible.”

Well Sunny bhai, we did have a snowfall in Lahore last year :)

So nothing is impossible. pic.twitter.com/CwbEGBc45N — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) April 14, 2020

“There are more chances of snowfall in Lahore than bilateral series between India and Pakistan,” Gavaskar had told former Pakistan batsman Rameez Raja on his Youtube channel.

“Both teams will keep on meeting in World Cups and ICC tournaments, but a series between them seem unlikely right now.” India and Pakistan have not played a full-series since 2007 due to the diplomatic tension between the two nations. They only play each other in ICC events and Asia Cup.

Former India captain and Gavaskar’s former teammate Kapil Dev had also spoken on the issue a few days back. Kapil, who captained India to the 1983 World Cup win, had said that a bilateral series, especially in these circumstances would endanger the lives of many people and it is not a feasible idea.

Akhtar had then replied to Kapil by saying that the former India all-rounder had failed to understand his comments. Afridi too echoed Akhtar’s views and said, he had expected a better response from Kapil Dev.

The entire sporting world, including cricket, has come to a complete standstill with no sports taking place anywhere in the world due to the coronavirus pandemic.