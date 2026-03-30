Lahore Qalandars star gives first-hand account of umpire chat during PSL ball-tampering storm

The Pakistan Super League has been struck by a major controversy after three Lahore Qalandars players, captain Shaheen Afridi, fast bowler Haris Rauf and Fakhar Zaman, came under the scanner for a ball-tampering incident during their match against Karachi Kings on Sunday. The incident occurred in the final over of the match, with Karachi needing 14 runs to win the chase. PSL rocked by ball-tampering scandal

Rauf was set to bowl the final over when he was spotted in discussion with Shaheen and Fakhar, the latter allegedly caught on camera altering the ball's condition. On-field umpire Faisal Afridi, having suspected it, asked for the ball for inspection, after which he was seen having a lengthy discussion with fellow on-field official Sharfuddoula.

After deliberation, Qalandars were penalised five runs. It subsequently reduced the equation to nine needed off six balls for Karachi, who then completed the chase comfortably to secure a four-wicket win.

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Speaking to the press after the match, Lahore player Sikandar Raza, who faced the reporters, was bombarded with inevitable questions on the incident. The Zimbabwe star then revealed what transpired between the players and the umpires during the controversy.

“The umpires had asked us to move aside because they were talking with the third umpire. The exact reason would be with them. If you want a clear answer, you’ll have to ask the umpires, who have the footage, or you can ask the third umpire. They only said that you should move aside. We were only requested to stand in our fielding positions, and the captain was told the same,” Raza said.

“I can only speak for myself — from my side, there was never any intention to change the condition of the ball, not even to try. I remember I was trying to shine the ball or trying to dry it a bit, especially near the boundary ropes where there was some dew. I was at long-on and there was a bit of dew there, so we were told not to try to dry the ball inside the shirt. So we started doing it with the sleeves,” he said.

“As for the clips that are going around and the allegations being made, until proper proof comes out, I think it’s a big decision to say something like this. I have just gone into the changing room, and I can guarantee that I have not been called for any enquiry,” Raza added.

Fakhar, Afridi deny ball-tampering charges Both Lahore players have denied the ball-tampering charges. However, a PTI report revealed that Fakhar has been charged by match referee Roshan Mahanama with a Level 3 offence under Article 2.14 of the PSL Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel. He was also found to have violated Article 41.3 of the PSL playing conditions, which prohibits any action that alters the condition of the ball.

The match referee is expected to hold another hearing within the next 48 hours before delivering a verdict.