Lanka Premier League, Colombo Strikers vs Jaffna Kings: Fantasy XI Prediction, teams, captain and venue analysis

Colombo Strikers and Jaffna Kings meet for the first time in the 2024 season of the Lanka Premier League in Dambulla on Wednesday. Jaffna Kings are currently leading the points table while the Colombo Strikers with two wins are on four points. Moreover, in head-to-head record Colombo doesn’t have much of a dominance over Jaffna. In LPL. Matheesha Pathirana has picked 17 wickets at a strike rate of 14.23.(LPL)

DISCLAIMER: ALL STATS UPDATED TILL END OF MATCH 10 OF 2024 LPL

LAST 5 MATCHES

COLOMBO STRIKERS: LWLWL

JAFFNA KINGS: LLWWW

THE LIKELY PLAYING XIs FOR COLOMBO STRIKERS AND JAFFNA KINGS

COLOMBO STRIKERS likely XI

Batters: Glenn Phillips

Allrounders: Thisara Perera, Shadab Khan, Dunith Wellalage, Chamika Karunaratne, Angelo Perera

Wicketkeeper: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Sadeera Samarawickrama

Bowlers: Binura Fernando, Matheesha Pathirana, Taskin Ahmed

JAFFNA KINGS likely XI

Batters: Pathum Nissanka, Rilee Rossouw, Avishka Fernando, Charith Asalanka, Ahan Wickramasinghe

Allrounders: Azmatullah Omarzai, Fabian Allen

Wicketkeeper: Kusal Mendis

Bowlers: Asitha Fernando, Tabraiz Shamsi, Pramod Madushan

Statistical Performance (Colombo Strikers)

Glenn Phillips

Glenn Phillips in the last two matches has found his mojo and from four innings he has scored 148 runs at a strike rate of 149.49.

GLENN PHILLIPS IN LPL

Innings Runs Average Strike Rate 50s/100s 4 148 37 149.49 2/0

2. Matheesha Pathirana

Matheesha Pathirana is a much-improved bowler now who bowls with perfection in the powerplay and the death overs. In LPL he has picked 17 wickets at a strike rate of 14.23.

MATHEESHA PATHIRANA IN LPL

INNINGS 12 WICKETS 17 STRIKE RATE 14.23 ECONOMY RATE 9.14 AVERAGE 21.7

Players Who Can Make a Difference (Colombo Strikers)

1. Rahmanullah Gurbaz

Rahmanullah Gurbaz, the highest run-scorer in the 2024 T20 World Cup is due for a good knock in the Lanka Premier League. The Afghanistan batter has so far not been able to convert the starts.

2. Shadab Khan

Shadab Khan has been in brilliant form and is leading the bowling tally of LPL 2024 with nine wickets from four matches.

Statistical Performance (Jaffna Kings)

1. Pathum Nissanka

Pathum Nissanka has been in top form for Jaffna Kings and has so far scored 178 runs in four matches this seasons, which includes two fifties.

PATHUM NISSANKA IN LPL

Innings Runs Average Strike Rate 50s/100s 25 656 26.24 124.47 5/0

2. Tabraiz Shamsi

The Dambulla track is full of runs but a bowler like Tabraiz Shamsi has the ability to slow down the game and get Jaffna Kings breakthroughs. In 10 innings in the Lanka Premier League, Shamsi has picked 14 wickets.

TABRAIZ SHAMSI IN LPL

INNINGS 10 WICKETS 14 STRIKE RATE 15.85 ECONOMY RATE 7.59 AVERAGE 20.07

Players Who Can Make a Difference (Jaffna Kings)

1. Avishka Fernando

The run-machine of Jaffna Kings, Avishka Fernando is already leading the runs tally of LPL 2024 with 210 runs at a strike rate of 170.73, which includes three fifties.

2. Charith Asalanka

Charith Asalanka, the Jaffna Kings captain is a crucial batter in the middle-order and has been amongst runs in this LPL with 110 runs from four matches.

Team Head to Head

Colombo Strikers and Jaffna Kings have played nine matches against each other in four seasons, of which Jaffna have won seven and Colombo three.

COLOMBO STRIKERS v JAFFNA KINGS - HEAD TO HEAD RECORD

Matches Jaffa Won Colombo Won No Results LPL 9 7 2 0

Venue and Pitch

Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium has hosted 12 T20 matches, with the teams winning the toss opting to bat on four occasions and eight times to field first. The average first innings score in Dambulla is 212 and the average second innings score is 175. The toss win, match win at this venue is 41.67%.

MATCH PREDICTION

Jaffna Kings are currently the table-toppers with three wins and have 80% chance to win the match. In the head-to-head record too they lead Colombo Strikers.

Fantasy XI:

Wicketkeeper: Rahmanullah Gurbaz

Batters: Glenn Phillips (VC), Pathum Nissanka, Avishka Fernando (C), Charith Asalanka

Allrounders: Shadab Khan, Dunith Wellalage, Angelo Perera

Bowlers: Binura Fernando, Matheesha Pathirana, Tabraiz Shamsi

BACKUP PLAYERS:

BATTER – Rilee Rossouw

BOWLER – Taskin Ahmed

ALL-ROUNDER – Fabian Allen