Lanka Premier League, Galle Marvels vs Jaffna Kings: Fantasy XI prediction, teams, captain, toss and venue analysis

Galle Marvels and Jaffna Kings will clash for the second time in the 2024 Lanka Premier League in Dambulla on Friday. In their first meeting this season, Galle beat Jaffna by five wickets in Pallekele. The Jaffna Kings have lost their last four matches and would like to bounce back to get their campaign back on track in this tournament. England's Alex Hales reacts during a match (Reuters)

LAST 5 MATCHES

GALLE MARVELS: WWLLW

JAFFNA KINGS: WLLLL

THE LIKELY PLAYING XIs FOR GALLE MARVELS AND JAFFNA KINGS

GALLE MARVELS likely XI

Batters: Alex Hales, Janith Liyanage

Allrounders: Dwaine Pretorius, Sahan Arachchige, Isuru Udana

Wicketkeeper: Niroshan Dickwella, Tim Seifert, Bhanuka Rajapaksa

Bowlers: Maheesh Theekshana, Malsha Tharupathi, Zahoor Khan

JAFFNA KINGS likely XI

Batters: Pathum Nissanka, Avishka Fernando, Rilee Rossouw, Charith Asalanka

Allrounders: Dhananjaya de Silva, Fabian Allen

Wicketkeeper: Kusal Mendis

Bowlers: Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, Pramod Madushan, Asitha Fernando, Jason Behrendorff

Statistical Performance (Galle Marvels)

1. Niroshan Dickwella

Niroshan Dickwella has been a consistent performer in the Lanka Premier League. In 32 innings, he has scored 690 runs with an average of 23.00 and a strike rate of 148.70. He has scored five fifties in the tournament. In the last match, he scored 47 runs off 27 balls.

NIROSHAN DICKWELLA IN LPL

INNINGS - RUNS - AVERAGE - STRIKE RATE - 50s/100s – 32 690 23.00 148.70 5/0

2. Zahoor Khan

Zahoor Khan has shown his bowling prowess in the Lanka Premier League. In 6 innings, he has taken 8 wickets with a strike rate of 15.00 and an economy rate of 7.70. His bowling average stands at 19.25. Zahoor in last match had figures of 3 for 34.

ZAHOOR KHAN IN LPL

INNINGS - WICKETS - STRIKE RATE - ECONOMY RATE - AVERAGE - 6 8 15.00 7.70 19.25

Players Who Can Make a Difference (Galle Marvels)

1.Ishuru Udana

Isuru Udana in 32 innings, he has taken 28 wickets with an average of 31.39, a strike rate of 21.60, and an economy rate of 8.71 in the Lanka Premier League. In the last match, Udana had picked two wickets.

2.Alex Hales

The English batter has a rich experience in the T20 format as Galle Titans would expect Alex Hales to get going in the Powerplay. Hales is a big-hitting batter and on his day he has the ability to take the game away from the opposition. In the last match, Hales scored a 47-ball 65.

Statistical Performance (Jaffna Kings)

1.Avishka Fernando

Avishka Fernando has been a standout batsman in the Lanka Premier League. In 39 innings,

he has amassed 1229 runs with an average of 35.11 and a strike rate of 133.15. He has scored ten fifties and one century in the tournament.

AVISHKA FERNANDO IN LPL

INNINGS - RUNS - AVERAGE - STRIKE RATE - 50s/100s – 39 1229 35.11 133.15 10/1

2. Vijayakanth Viyaskanth

Vijayakanth Viyaskanth has been effective with the ball in the Lanka Premier League. In 19 innings, he has taken 22 wickets with a strike rate of 17.18 and an economy rate of 7.17. His bowling average is 20.54.

VIJAYKANTH VIYASKANTH IN LPL

INNINGS - WICKETS - STRIKE RATE - ECONOMY RATE - AVERAGE - 19 22 17.18 7.17 20.54

Players Who Can Make a Difference (Jaffna Kings)

1.Pathum Nissanka

Pathum Nissanka is a hot pick for Jaffna Kings. In 22 innings, he has scored 529 runs with an average of 24.04 and a strike rate of 118.87. He has four fifty-plus scores in the Lanka Premier League.

2. Kusal Mendis

Top of the order, Kusal Mendis will hold key for Jaffna Kings. In 27 innings in the Lanka Premier League, he has scored 530 runs at an average of 20.38 and a strike rate of 109.27, including two fifties.

Team Head to Head

In the last 10 matches against each other there is not much to separate between Galle Marvels and Jaffna Kings – with both teams winning five times each.

GALLE MARVELS v JAFFNA KINGS - HEAD TO HEAD RECORD (LAST 10 MATCHES)

MATCHES GALLE WON JAFFNA WON NO RESULT

10 5 5 0

Venue and Pitch

Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium will host the first match of the 2024 Lanka Premier League season. The venue has hosted seven T20 matches, with the teams winning the toss has opted to bat on four occasions and thrice to field first. The average first innings score in Dambulla is 159 and the average second innings score is 141. The pitch will favour the batters and there will be help for bowlers too.

MATCH PREDICTION

Galle Marvels are favourites to win the match against Jaffna Kings with the win percentage of 70%.

Fantasy XI:

Wicketkeeper: Kusal Mendis

Batters: Alex Hales, Pathum Nissanka, Avishka Fernando, Charith Asalanka

Allrounders: Isuru Udana, Dhananjaya de Silva, Fabian Allen

Bowlers: Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, Zahoor Khan, Maheesh Theekshana

BACKUP PLAYERS:

BATTER – Janith Liyanage

BOWLER – Asitha Fernando

ALL-ROUNDER – Dwaine Pretorius.