Lasith Malinga, Rajasthan Royals pay tribute as Kumar Sangakkara’s father Kshema passes away
A respected name in the legal community, Kshema Sangakkara had a following in Kandy.
Kshema Sangakkara, the father of legendary cricketer Kumar Sangakkara, died on Tuesday afternoon. His family made an announcement, stating that the funeral will take place on March 4.
A respected name in the legal community, Kshema had a following in Kandy. In the cricket fraternity, he was regarded as having given the world one of the best batters in the sport's history. He was also Sangakkara's first coach, and was known for his strict disciplined approach.
The family's statement said, "It is with deep sorrow that we announce the passing of Mr. S. K. Sangakkara, Attorney-at-Law. He was the loving husband of Kumarie, beloved father to Thusharie, Vemindra, Saranga, and Kumar, loved father-in-law to Sanjay, Nipuni, Ru, and Yehali, adored grand father to Thehan, Methvan, Nethya, Vinaya, Kaya, Seth, Kavith and Swyree. His remains will lie at his residence in Kandy for relatives and friends to pay their last respects. We also ask that the privacy of the family be respected."
"The funeral will take place on the 4th of March 2026 at 6.00 p.m. at the Mahaiyawa Cemetery, Kandy. The cortège will leave the residence at 4.30 p.m. He will be dearly missed by his loving family, friends, colleagues, and all who knew him," the statement added.
Taking to X, IPL franchise Rajasthan Royals wrote, "Every cricketer’s first supporter. Deepest condolences to Kumar Sangakkara and his family. May his father’s soul Rest in Peace."
Meanwhile, Sri Lankan legend Lasith Malinga wrote, "Deeply saddened by the passing of Mr. S.K. Sangakkara, beloved father of Kumar ayya."
"Heartfelt condolences to him and his family during this incredibly difficult time. My thoughts and prayers are with you all. May he attain the supreme bliss of Nibbana."
"Deeply saddened by the passing of Mr S.K sangakkara beloved father of @KumarSanga2 may he RIP thoughts and prayers with the entire family," former cricketer Angelo Mathews wrote on X.
Sangakkara is currently working as a commentator. He is also the director of cricket and head coach at Rajasthan Royals.