Lasith Malinga, Rajasthan Royals pay tribute as Kumar Sangakkara’s father Kshema passes away

Kshema Sangakkara, the father of legendary cricketer Kumar Sangakkara, died on Tuesday afternoon. His family made an announcement, stating that the funeral will take place on March 4. Kumar Sangakkara's father Kshema Sangakkara died on Tuesday. (ICC)

A respected name in the legal community, Kshema had a following in Kandy. In the cricket fraternity, he was regarded as having given the world one of the best batters in the sport's history. He was also Sangakkara's first coach, and was known for his strict disciplined approach.

The family's statement said, "It is with deep sorrow that we announce the passing of Mr. S. K. Sangakkara, Attorney-at-Law. He was the loving husband of Kumarie, beloved father to Thusharie, Vemindra, Saranga, and Kumar, loved father-in-law to Sanjay, Nipuni, Ru, and Yehali, adored grand father to Thehan, Methvan, Nethya, Vinaya, Kaya, Seth, Kavith and Swyree. His remains will lie at his residence in Kandy for relatives and friends to pay their last respects. We also ask that the privacy of the family be respected."

"The funeral will take place on the 4th of March 2026 at 6.00 p.m. at the Mahaiyawa Cemetery, Kandy. The cortège will leave the residence at 4.30 p.m. He will be dearly missed by his loving family, friends, colleagues, and all who knew him," the statement added.

Taking to X, IPL franchise Rajasthan Royals wrote, "Every cricketer’s first supporter. Deepest condolences to Kumar Sangakkara and his family. May his father’s soul Rest in Peace."