Thursday, Dec 25, 2025
Last 14-year-old prodigy was Tendulkar: Shashi Tharoor asks BCCI ‘what are we waiting for’ after Vaibhav Suryavanshi ton

ByHT Sports Desk
Updated on: Dec 24, 2025 10:25 pm IST

Vaibhav Suryavanshi's stunning knock reignited debate over when the BCCI might fast-track the teenager into India’s senior set-up.

After dominating junior-level cricket throughout the year, Vaibhav Suryavanshi stepped up to the senior stage on Wednesday in Bihar’s Vijay Hazare Trophy opener against minnows Arunachal Pradesh in Ranchi. The 14-year-old prodigy once again showcased his exceptional talent, going on a breathtaking rampage to smash 190 off just 84 balls, an innings studded with 15 towering sixes. The stunning knock reignited debate over when the BCCI might fast-track the teenager into India’s senior set-up.

Vaibhav Suryavanshi scored a century in Vijay Hazare Trophy tournament on Wednesday
Congress leader Shashi Tharoor, who has long been an ardent follower of the sport, sparked a question on social media after watching Suryavanshi's record knock. The Bihar star not only became the youngest List A centurion in history, reaching the century mark in just 36 balls, but he also became the fastest Indian in List A cricket to achieve this feat, a record later broken by team captain Sakibul Gani (32 balls), and later by Ishan Kishan (33) in Jharkhand's opener against Karnataka.

ALSO READ: Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma centuries push BCCI to rethink its stance of forcing legends into domestic cricket

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Tharoor reminded the BCCI that the last time Indian cricket saw a prodigy of such promise was Sachin Tendulkar, who made his international debut at just 16, a moment that went on to shape history. Tharoor questioned why the Indian board appears hesitant to fast-track Suryavanshi into the senior set-up, tagging selection committee chief Ajit Agarkar, head coach Gautam Gambhir and Tendulkar himself in his post.

“The last time a fourteen year old showed such prodigious cricketing talent, it was Sachin Tendulkar — and we all know what became of him. What are waiting for? VaibhavSuryavanshi for India! @imAagarkar @GautamGambhir @bcci @sachin_rt,” he posted.

Following the onslaught from Gani and Suryavanshi, wicketkeeper-batter Ayush Loharuka also joined the run-fest with a blistering 116 off just 56 balls. Powered by the troika of centuries, Bihar piled up a staggering 574 for 6 in their 50 overs — the highest team total in List A history.

It was only the second instance of a side breaching the 500-run mark in a 50-over match, after Tamil Nadu’s 506 for 2 against Arunachal Pradesh in the Vijay Hazare Trophy in 2022. Bihar, however, went a step further, becoming the only team to cross the 550-run barrier.

