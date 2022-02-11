'Last seen in Chahal's pocket': Dwayne Bravo takes cheeky dig at Kieron Pollard, labels West Indies captain as 'missing'

Former all-rounder Dwayne Bravo has come up with a cheeky remark for Kieron Pollard as the West Indies great missed the final two ODIs against India on Wednesday. Bravo, who is good friends with Pollard, and was instrumental in the big Jamaican’s entry in the Mumbai Indians set up way back in 2010, posted a ‘missing’ post.

"This is really a sad day. @kieron.pollard55 my best friend is missing guys pls if u have any info pls inbox me or report to the police," read Bravo’s caption. The picture he posted of Pollard contained the text, “Age: 34, Height: 1.85m, Last seen: In Chahal’s pocket. If found, please contact West Indies.”

The ‘last seen in Chahal’s pocket’ bit could be in reference to Pollard’s dismissal in the first ODI. The West Indies captain was dismissed for a golden duck, out LBW to Chahal first ball. As it turns out, Pollard went on to miss the second ODI due to a niggle as stand-in captain Nicholas Pooran. But just when many thought he would return for the final game with West Indies hoping for a consolation win, Pollard sat out the dead rubber as well.

With Pollard out, West Indies made one more forced change with Hayden Walsh replacing Akeal Hossain. "I wanted to bowl first again. Couldn't get over the line in the last game, hopefully we do it today. The batters need to bat for long and not leave it for others. We need to win those important moments," Pooran said as India captain Rohit Sharma won the toss and opted to bat.

India on the other hand, dialled in three changes, with KL Rahul, Deepak Hooda and Yuzvendra Chahal missing out. Taking their places in the Playing XI are Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer and Kuldeep Yadav.

West Indies (Playing XI): Shai Hope (WK), Brandon King, Darren Bravo, Shamarh Brooks, Nicholas Pooran (Captain), Jason Holder, Fabian Allen, Odean Smith, Alzarri Joseph, Hayden Walsh, Kemar Roach

India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant(w), Washington Sundar, Deepak Chahar, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna