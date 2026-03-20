Veteran India commentator quits, blames BCCI for ignoring him 23 years: ‘Can’t sacrifice my self-respect and suck up’

Former India spinner Laxman Sivaramakrishnan has announced his decision to step away from BCCI commentary. Sivaramakrishnan expressed frustration in a series of tweets over the lack of opportunities to handle toss and presentation duties, which he felt limited his role. Known for his candid views both online and behind the microphone, he didn’t hold back in explaining his reasons. The move comes as a surprise to many in the cricketing community, given his long association with broadcasting. With his posts, he made it clear that this decision was deliberate, driven by his desire to contribute fully and be valued in the role. Laxman Sivaramakrishnan quits BCCI commentary. (X Image/@LaxmanSivarama1) The 60-year-old took to X to announce his retirement from BCCI commentary, drawing the attention of cricket fans on the platform. "I am retiring from commentary for BCCI," he posted.

When repeatedly asked for his reason for taking the decision in the comments section, he posted another post revealing it. Sivaramakrishnan didn’t hold back while questioning the BCCI’s decisions, pointing to his long-standing experience in commentary. Highlighting the roles he has rarely been entrusted with. "If I have not been used for TOSSES and PRESENTATION for 23 years and new comers come in do pitch report Tosses Presentation even when Shastri was coaching, what do you think could be the reason," he wrote on X.

Lately, high-profile roles at the toss and presentations in major BCCI matches have gone to figures like Ravi Shastri and Harsha Bhogle, while other commentators have been assigned similar duties in the remaining games. Sivaramakrishnan is miffed at getting ignored for the roles for a long time now. He struck a defiant note while announcing his decision, hinting that there was more behind his exit than meets the eye. “This retirement is only the beginning of a story when told, general public ,cricket fans and everyone will be utterly Shocked. I am very happy that people who hate me are delighted. But those who thought I was at least decent. Thanks. BCCI will be left with disbelief,” he added.

Sivaramakrishnan, a leg-spinner, shot to fame during India’s 1985 World Championship win. He played nine Tests and took 26 wickets, while in 16 ODIs he picked up 15. His time at the international level didn’t last long, but he remained around the game through domestic cricket and later moved into commentary. Also Read - KKR's Cameron Green splash of ₹25.20 is now a profit or loss battle: How much must he deliver to fill the Russell void Meanwhile, veteran India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, who has also retired from IPL, expressed his shock at Sivaramakrishnan's decision right before the upcoming season. "Oh no! Why not this IPL?" Ashwin wrote on X.