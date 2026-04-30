Learn from Jofra Archer: Kris Srikkanth tells ‘tired’ Jasprit Bumrah

Jasprit Bumrah’s lean patch has continued, adding to Mumbai Indians’ struggles in the ongoing IPL season. The premier pacer has been far from his usual best, managing just two wickets in eight matches and failing to create the kind of pressure he is known for. His difficult run was evident again against Sunrisers Hyderabad, where he conceded 54 runs in his four overs without picking up a wicket. What has stood out this season is the change in approach from batters, who appear far more willing to take him on. Even younger players have shown little hesitation in going after him, a sharp contrast to the caution he usually commands, highlighting how challenging this phase has been for Bumrah.

Jasprit Bumrah is going through a lean patch, on the other Jofra Archer has been lethal for Rajasthan Royals this season.(ANI and PTI)

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Former India captain Kris Srikkanth delivered a blunt assessment of Jasprit Bumrah’s struggles, questioning his over-reliance on variations with the new ball and contrasting it with Jofra Archer’s more aggressive, attacking approach in recent matches.

"Even Bumrah bowled too many slower ones. You have the new ball with you and two left-handers in front of you. Try to nick them off. Bumrah bowling so many slower deliveries with the new ball is of no use. See what Archer is trying to do in the last few matches. He's bowling at full throttle and nicking batters off caught behind and at slips. That's what Bumrah should try to do," Srikkanth said on his YouTube channel.

Meanwhile, Archer has been in terrific form this season, claiming 14 wickets in nine matches and wreaking havoc in the powerplay with the new ball.

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{{^usCountry}} In eight matches this season, he has picked up only two wickets, averaging 132.00 with an economy rate of 8.80 and a strike rate of 90.00. On paper, it stands out as Jasprit Bumrah’s most underwhelming IPL campaign so far, well below the standards he has set over the years. What makes it more striking is the Purple Cap race, where the top spots have largely been occupied by other pacers, underlining how far he has slipped this season. For a bowler of his calibre, the numbers tell a rare story of struggle in an otherwise dominant IPL career. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In eight matches this season, he has picked up only two wickets, averaging 132.00 with an economy rate of 8.80 and a strike rate of 90.00. On paper, it stands out as Jasprit Bumrah’s most underwhelming IPL campaign so far, well below the standards he has set over the years. What makes it more striking is the Purple Cap race, where the top spots have largely been occupied by other pacers, underlining how far he has slipped this season. For a bowler of his calibre, the numbers tell a rare story of struggle in an otherwise dominant IPL career. {{/usCountry}}

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Srikkanth further gave a blunt assessment of Bumrah’s current form, pointing out the lack of impact and sharpness in his bowling despite the effort he is putting in.

"Bumrah is not getting that zip at all. Not one delivery looked threatening. Maybe he is tired, so I am not blaming him. But he is clearly not at his best. He is trying hard but looking very ordinary," he added.

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