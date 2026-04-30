BCCI takes action against Riyan Parag for using vape, bringing game into disrepute: ‘Warning also issued’

Rajasthan Royals skipper Riyan Parag was slammed with a heavy penalty from the BCCI after being caught vaping in the dressing room during the clash against the Punjab Kings, an incident that quickly spread across social media after it was caught on live broadcast. The clip triggered strong reactions from fans, with many questioning the appropriateness of the act and calling on the BCCI to take strict action to bring the game into controversy. Riyan Parag pays a high price for smoking a vape in the dressing room as BCCI imposes a heavy fine. (ANI Picture Service)

Following the backlash, the BCCI issued its verdict on the matter and penalised Parag for breaching the IPL Code of Conduct. The young captain has been fined 25 per cent of his match fee and also handed one demerit point for a Level 1 offence. The incident has added unwanted attention to RR’s campaign, with the focus shifting away from on-field performances to off-field discipline.

"Riyan Parag, Captain, Rajasthan Royals, has been fined 25% of his match fee and has also accumulated one Demerit Point for breaching Level 1 of the IPL’s Code of Conduct for Players and Team Officials during Match No. 40 of the TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 against Punjab Kings."

"Riyan was found to have breached Article 2.21 of the IPL’s Code of Conduct, which relates to “conduct that brings the game into disrepute.” The incident occurred during the second innings when Riyan was seen using a vape inside the dressing room," the BCCI released a statement.

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Riyan Parag accepts the sanction Meanwhile, Riyan admitted to the offence and accepted the sanction imposed by the Match Referee, Amit Sharma.

Sources familiar with the developments told Hindustan Times Digital on Thursday that Parag has also been issued a warning.

“Yes, Parag has been fined 25 per cent of his match fees for bringing game into disrepute. A warning has also been issued to not repeat such mistakes. We urge everyone involve to exercise more responsibility,” the source said.

The incident took place during the 16th over of Rajasthan Royals’ chase, when Riyan was seen using a vape inside the dressing room. The moment quickly drew attention as it surfaced on broadcast, putting the RR skipper under scrutiny for breaching basic team and stadium protocols. Smoking or vaping is strictly prohibited in dressing rooms and all enclosed stadium areas, with exceptions only in designated smoking zones.

The matter carries further weight due to India’s strict stance on e-cigarettes. Under the Prohibition of Electronic Cigarettes Act (PECA), 2019, the production, sale, purchase, import, export and advertisement of vapes and e-cigarettes are completely banned in the country. Any violation of the law can invite serious consequences, including heavy fines and even imprisonment, turning the episode into more than just a simple disciplinary lapse within the sporting environment.

"The BCCI is also exploring other options to initiate proceedings for stringent action against the erring team, its officials and player/s to ensure that the reputation of IPL remains intact," the BCCI stated.