'Learning to change diapers is not difficult': Virat Kohli on parenthood

Whatever be the situation on a cricket field, one can expect Indian captain Virat Kohli to take the challenge head on and master it. It is this ability to adapt to different situations and come out on top is what he believes has helped him in his new role in life, that of a parent to a baby girl.

Kohli became a father on January 11, 2021 when his wife Anushka Sharma gave birth to their first child, a baby girl whom the couple have named Vamika.

Speaking about his new role in life in an interview with broadcaster Star Sports, Kohli shed light on his early days of parenthood and how being a cricketer is helping him in his new role in life.

"Luckily as a cricketer, I have become someone who adapts pretty well to situations and Ravi Bhai would know that. For me to understand how to change diapers, learning all those things wasn't tough because I was keen to learn. I wouldn't say I have mastered it but I am very very comfortable with everything I have learned so far and I wanted to. For me, learning to change diapers is not difficult. I wanted to learn," Virat Kohli told Star Sports.

Team India head coach Ravi Shastri, who has been a central figure in Kohli's career for a while now, having been in charge of the team while Kohli scaled new peaks in international cricket, was full of praises for the Indian captain.

"The way he has evolved, you knew he was an uncut diamond there. You got to have the ups and downs and feel the heat, have the success and failures. He has handled that beautifully and I am sure he will handle fatherhood as well in a similar manner," Ravi Shastri said.

Kohli is currently leading India against England in the first Test match of the series in Chennai.