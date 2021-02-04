‘We briefly spoke about it in the team meeting’: Virat Kohli speaks on farmers protest ahead of England Test series

The debate around the farmers protest has been going on in the country for the past few months. Farmers have been protesting against the Farm Bill introduced by the central government and it has led to the closure of several roads in and around the Delhi borders. Several celebrities like Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli recently took to Twitter to voice their opinions on the ongoing farmer protest.

Kohli came into the press conference ahead of the Test series and was asked again about the protest. He revealed that the issue was ‘briefly’ talked about in the team meeting. Kohli, speaking online to the media, did not divulge the details of the "brief" conversation on the matter.

“Any issue which is present in the country, we do talk about it & everyone has expressed what they had to say about the issue. We briefly spoke about it in the team meeting and then we carried on discussing the team's plans,” Kohli said.

READ | India Predicted XI: Three spinners likely, toss-up between Ishant and Siraj

On Wednesday, Kohli was among a host of Indian cricket stars, including the iconic Sachin Tendulkar who urged for unity in the country after some international celebrities like US pop star Rihanna called attention to the plight of the agitating farmers on social media.

"Let us all stay united in this hour of disagreements. Farmers are an integral part of our country and I'm sure an amicable solution will be found between all parties to bring about peace and move forward together," he had tweeted.

India and England will lock horns in a four-match Test series starting Friday.

(with PTI inputs)