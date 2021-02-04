IND USA
Indian captain Virat Kohli addresses his team teammates ahead of first England Test(BCCI/Twitter)
India predicted XI for 1st England Test: Kuldeep, Axar likely to share spin duties with Ashwin in Chennai

Let's have look at India's predicted XI for the first Test against England which begins in Chennai on Friday.
FEB 04, 2021

Virat Kohli & Co are set to lock horns with Joe Root’s England in the first Test of the four-match series, beginning from Friday in Chennai. This game will mark the return of international cricket in India after a year-long Covid-19 break. Both teams will enter the contest on the back of away series wins in the longest format of the game. India have beaten Australia 2-1 to win the Border-Gavaskar Trophy while Joe Root’s England defeated Sri Lanka 2-0.

India are likely to field three spinners with Axar Patel set to receive his Test cap.

The Test rubber gets interesting as its result will decide the second finalist of the ICC World Test Championship, who will face New Zealand at The Lord’s in June 2021.

Here’s India’s playing XI for the first Test against England:

Shubman Gill: The 21-year-old youngster was brilliant on the Australian tour. He amassed 259 runs from six innings and provided stability in the top of the order. The Indian management would not like to tinker the opening combination which was a big plus Down Under.

Rohit Sharma: The HITMAN did a commendable job in the Australia Tests as he provided good starts along with his young partner Gill. He will be expected to continue the momentum against England when the first Test commences on Friday.

Cheteshwar Pujara: Puajara was hailed for being the rock of Indian team who nullified the Australian bowling by taking blows on his body. He has been in good form lately and would like to go big against England in home conditions.

Virat Kohli (c): The leader of the pack is back and will be raring to go against the English attack. After a year without a single century, he has got a chance to calm his hunger of scoring runs. If he scores a ton in Chennai, he would be crossing Ponting in the list of captains with most international hundreds.

ALSO READ | Twitter abuzz after notable Indian cricketers including Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli tweet on farmers' protest

Ajinkya Rahane: After leading the Indian side to a historic series win in Australia, Rahane will be seen again in the role of Kohli’s deputy. His captaincy was lauded during the series Down Under. It’s time for him to share those tips with his captain to take down England.

Rishabh Pant: Pant ended the Australian tour on a high. His match-winning 89* was proof that he has the abilities to finish matches in his team’s favour. He is likely to gain the spot ahead of Wriddhiman Saha in the first Test.

Axar Patel: The left-arm spinner is in contention to make his Test debut. He can be given a chance in place of Ravindra Jadeja who is nursing a fractured thumb.

Ravichandran Ashwin: After missing the final Test against Australia due to a sore back, Ashwin will eye a fresh start. The leader of the spin attack has done exceptionally well in Australia. He would love to play against the Englishmen on his home ground.

Kuldeep Yadav: After a gap of more than two years, Kuldeep could be seen in action in the longest format of the game. He is the frontrunner in sharing spin duties with Ashwin and has already stated that he has got some really good plans to execute against England batsmen.

Ishant Sharma: The senior Indian pacer is fit to play and will lead India’s pace attack against England. After missing the series Down Under, he would be really charged up to bowl some fiery spells in Chennai.

ALSO READ | ‘India will rely upon him in all formats’: Laxman names the upcoming ‘most-talked-about cricketer’ of India

Jasprit Bumrah: Bumrah will back Ishant in the pace department against England. He has recovered from the abdominal strain that ruled him out of the final Test against Australia. His presence could pose some serious threat to the visitors in home conditions.

India’s predicted XI vs England: Shubman Gill, Rohit Sharma, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (c), Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ishant Sharma, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah

