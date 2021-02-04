‘India will rely upon him in all formats’: Laxman names the upcoming ‘most-talked-about cricketer’ of India

Young Indian opener Shubman Gill hogged the limelight following his dream Test debut against Australia in recently concluded four-match series. His batting prowess against an experienced Aussie bowling attack cemented his place at the top of the order in the rest of the series.

After amassing 259 runs from 6 innings in the series Down Under, Gill is now getting ready to face Joe Root’s England in the first Test which begins on Friday in Chennai.

Meanwhile, former Indian batsman VVS Laxman has lauded the young batsman from Punjab, stating that he is going to be the ‘most-talked-about cricketer’ in coming days.

Also Read | We don't tell foreign players everything when we play IPL: Ajinkya Rahane

“I think he will be the most-talked-about cricketer, not only in Test match cricket but in all three formats. The reason I say that is he didn’t get it easy. I felt the kind of talent and the performances he has shown in various levels whether it’s in the IPL, whether it’s India A or first-class cricket for Punjab, I think he has been very consistent. I think he waited patiently for his opportunity while some of his colleagues got ahead of him,” VVS Laxman told Sports Today.

“What I really enjoyed was he was ready for the big occasion. And opening in Australia against a very good fast-bowling attack in the form of Hazlewood, Starc and Cummins is never easy but to do that in this fashion after India were bowled out for 36 and the aggression and technique he showed. The killer instinct he showed by backing his ability without comprising his ability and flamboyance speaks volumes of the work he has put in,” he added.

Laxman was of the opinion that the Indian team management will rely upon Gill for winning matches across all formats.

“I always believe the results might not go your way, but the way you prepare in international cricket is very important. I saw the preparation in the way he batted, not necessarily because of the way he batted. I feel he is someone who India will rely on in winning a lot of matches in all 3 formats,” Laxman said.