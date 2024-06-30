New Delhi [India], : Virat Kohli's childhood coach Rajkumar Sharma opened up on the talisman India batter's decision to retire from the T20Is and said that the 35-year-old is leaving a high bar. Leaving a high bar: Virat Kohli's childhood coach Rajkumar Sharma on his decision of retiring from T20Is

Moments after winning the T20 World Cup after beating South Africa by seven runs in Barbados, the stalwart India batter Virat Kohli shocked the entire nation, announcing his retirement from the 20-over cricket.

After the T20 World Cup victory, the second-highest T20I run-scorer with 4,188 runs and the highest run-getter in the history of the T20 World Cup, with 1292 runs, Kohli decided to bring the curtain down on his illustrious career in the shortest format of the game in the international cricket.

Speaking to ANI, Rajkumar said that Virat Kohli feels that this is the right time for youngsters to take responsibility. Kohli's childhood coach also appreciated his decision to leave the shortest format of cricket.

He added that Kohli is setting an example in the Indian cricket.

"...He has done so well for the country. He feels that this is the time for the youngsters to take responsibility though he would be playing in the other two formats... He was happy about winning the World Cup and I appreciate his decision to retire, leaving a high bar and he is setting an example in Indian cricket...," Rajkumar said.

Recapping the final match of the tournament, India won the toss and opted to bat first. After being reduced to 34/3, a counter-attacking partnership between Virat and Axar Patel of 72 runs restored India's position in the game. A 57-run stand between Virat and Shivam Dube took India to 176/7 in their 20 overs.

Keshav Maharaj and Anrich Nortje were the top bowlers for SA. Marco Jansen and Aiden Markram took a wicket each.

In the run chase of 177 runs, Proteas was reduced to 12/2 and then a 58-run partnership between Quinton de Kock and Tristan Stubbs brought back SA into the game. A half-century by Heinrich Klaasen threatened to take the game away from India. However, Arshdeep Singh , Jasprit Bumrah and Hardik made a fine comeback in death overs, keeping SA to 169/8 in their 20 overs.

Virat secured the 'Player of the Match' for his performance. Now, by securing their first ICC title since the Champions Trophy in 2013, India has ended their ICC trophy drought.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.