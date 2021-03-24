Legendary Sunil Gavaskar and Glenn McGrath react on Prasidh Krishna's record-breaking debut

Prasidh Krishna had a dream debut for Team India in Pune on Tuesday. In the 1st India vs England ODI, the pacer returned with figures of 4/54 to guide India to a 66-run victory. The speedster also registered best-ever bowling figures on debut in ODIs for India and received praise from the cricketing fraternity for his remarkable feat.

Legendary cricketers Sunil Gavaskar and Glenn McGrath also joined the bandwagon to praise the youngster for his effort, especially after he leaked runs in his first three overs.





Cricketer-turned-commenatator Gavaskar, while speaking to IPL.com, gave credit to the Indian Premier League (IPL) for giving youngsters like Krishna a platform to showcase their talent and learn how to absorb pressure.

"Well, you need to give credit to the IPL as well. It’s a platform where all the young Indian players get the opportunity to rub shoulders with international stars. They see them, they learn from them, they see how these stars absorb pressure. And that’s what the youngsters learn.

"Even in the change room with the greats, you try and learn about their temperament. And that’s can be seen that despite being hammered, and if you are a batsman… despite the fact that you might start by scratching, looking for deliveries, not quite getting them in the middle of the bat, the Indian don’t give up. The reason is, the more you hang in there, the more your chances are of success," said Gavaskar.

The former India opener also praised the Karnataka bowler's mental toughness as he recovered from a poor start to take wickets at crucial junctures of the game. "It was very good to see the way he [Prasidh Krishna] came back. He did that with a purpose. When he bowled from the pavilion end, he was hammered. But when he came back from the hill end, he got the bounce and got the ball in the right areas," added Gavaskar.

The tall and lanky bowler also broke a 25-year-old record for the best ODI debut by a bowler. The record was previously held by Noel David, who pocked 3/21 against West Indies in Trinidad in 1997.

Commenting on the record, Australian legend McGrath put out an Instagram post to applaud the 25-year-old's effort.

"Congratulations Prasidh @skiddyy on taking 4/54 & breaking the Indian record for most wickets taken by a bowler on ODI debut. Well done mate," posted McGrath.





McGrath in an earlier Instagram post had revealed that Krishna an alumnus of the MRF Pace Foundation. He was selected by the MRF Pace Foundation to undergo a two-week training programme in Australia in May 2019.

The second ODI between India and England takes place on Friday, March 26 in Pune, with the hosts currently 1-0 up.



