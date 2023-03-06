Legends League Cricket announces title sponsor of LLC Masters

Legends League Cricket (LLC) today announced that Skyexch.net will be the title sponsor of this year’s LLC Masters, scheduled to be played between March 10 and 20, 2023, at the Asian Town Cricket Stadium in Doha, Qatar. Going forward, this edition’s tournament shall be known as the Skyexch.net LLC Masters.

Having been associated with many marquee cricketing properties in the past, Skyexch.net is your one-stop shop for all things sports. It is an online sports platform that provides fans with the most recent developments in the world of sports. It is a must-visit for audiences seeking cricket news, rankings, football features, kabaddi, event predictions, and more. As part of the partnership, Skyexch.net will be a part of all LLC Masters communications across platforms and campaigns.

Speaking about the partnership, Raman Raheja, CEO and Co-Founder, of Legends League Cricket, said, "LLC Masters 2023 is a unique opportunity for the brands to be a part of a global extravaganza. We feel Skyexch.net is the right partner to achieve the goal of helping LLC reach new heights. They have been strong proponents of cricket starting from the very grassroots level, and share a similar vision of helping cricket in all formats reach a global audience. We are looking forward to a successful partnership."

Cricket is a religion in India, and LLC Masters correctly fits into the definition of a tournament that truly brings nostalgia and stars together on the same platform. By taking the tournament to a global audience, LLC has already shown that cricket fandom isn’t only restricted to India. Considering the success that LLC has seen so far in terms of viewership, I am very sure that it will help us grow together as a brand. I would like to thank Absolute Legends Sports Pvt Ltd and wish them luck for the current season," said Ian Michael Viner, Managing Director, Skyexch.net.

The live broadcast of the first match between the India Maharajas and the Asia Lions is scheduled to begin at 8:00 p.m. IST and 5:30 p.m. AST, local Qatar time on the Star Sports Network. Overall, eight matches are scheduled for the series, and all the matches will be played at the same venue. The fans can stream the matches on Disney+ Hotstar and FanCode.

