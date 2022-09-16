Legends League Cricket: Full list of players featuring across all 4 squads participating in the tournament

A total of four teams are a part of the Legends League Cricket tournament being held in India. Gujarat Giants, Manipal Tigers, India Capitals and Bhilwara Kings are the four teams who will be competing for the trophy from September 17 to October 5, 2022, while India Maharajas and World Giants will be playing a Several legends of the game such as Virender Sehwag, Harbhajan Singh, Gautam Gambhir, Irfan Pathan, Jacques Kallis, Chris Gayle, Ross Taylor, Shane Watson, Dale Steyn, Muttiah Muralitharan, Mitchell Johnson are some of the big stars who will be seen in action in the tournament. The league will feature all female umpires in a first of its kind initiative in India.

The tournament will kick-start with an exhibition match on Friday between India Maharajas and World Giants in the iconic Eden Gardens stadium in Kolkata. India Maharajas will be led by Virender Sehwag while Jacques Kallis will captain the World Giants. The proceeds of the exhibition match will be given to Kapil Dev's Khushii Foundation, which supports girl child education.

Here are the Squads for the tournament

Gujarat Giants: Virender Sehwag (C), Chris Gayle, Parthiv Patel, Ajantha Mendis, Manvinder Bisla, Lendl Simmons, Richard Levi, Mitchell McClenaghan, Stuart Binny, Kevin O'Brien, Ashok Dinda, Joginder Sharma, Graeme Swann, Chris Tremlett and Elton Chigumbura.

Manipal Tigers: Harbhajan Singh (C), Parvinder Awana, VRV Singh, Imran Tahir, Brett Lee, Muttiah Muralitharan, Phil Mustard, Mohammad Kaif, Ryan Sidebottom, Lance Klusener, Dimitri Mascarenhas, Romesh Kaluwitharana, Reetinder Sodhi, Corey Anderson and Daren Sammy.

India Capitals: Gautam Gambhir (C), Liam Plunkett, Rajat Bhatia, Hamilton Masakadza, Mashrafe Mortaza, John Mooney, Ravi Bopara, Pravin Tambe, Denesh Ramdin, Asghar Afghan, Mitchell Johnson, Prosper Utseya, Ross Taylor, Jacques Kallis, Ajantha Mendis and Pankaj Singh.

Bhilwara Kings: Irfan Pathan (C), Yusuf Pathan, Nick Compton, Sreesanth, Shane Watson, Tim Bresnan, Owais Shah, Monty Panesar, Naman Ojha, William Porterfield, Fidel Edwards, Samit Patel, Matt Prior, Tino Best and Sudeep Tyagi.

Squads for the exhibition match at Eden Gardens on Friday, September 16

India Maharajas: Virender Sehwag (c), Mohammed Kaif, Yusuf Pathan, Subramaniam Badrinath, Irfan Pathan, Parthiv Patel (wk), Stuart Binny, S Sreesanth, Harbhajan Singh, Naman Ojha (wk), Ashoke Dinda, Pragyan Ojha, Ajay Jadeja, RP Singh, Joginder Sharma, Reetinder Singh Sodhi

World Giants: Jacques Kallis (c), Lendl Simmons, Herschelle Gibbs, Sanath Jayasuriya, Matt Prior (wk), Nathan McCullum, Jonty Rhodes, Muttiah Muralitharan, Dale Steyn, Hamilton Masakadza, Mashrafe Mortaza, Asghar Afghan, Mitchell Johnson, Brett Lee, Kevin O’Brien, Denesh Ramdin (wk)

