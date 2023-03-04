Legends League Cricket signs official Fantasy partner

Online fantasy gaming app Dream11 has come on board as Legends League Cricket’s Official Fantasy Partner for the upcoming season of LLC Masters which begins on March 10. With 15 crore+ users and 1,000+ daily contestants, Dream11 will provide a massive boost to Legends League Cricket’s endeavour of taking the tournament to as many cricket fans as possible.

The LLC Masters, which will consist of three teams, namely, the India Maharajas, the Asia Lions, and the World Giants, will begin on March 10, 2023, at the Asian Town Cricket Stadium in Doha, Qatar. The tournament will witness some of the greatest cricketers of all time dazzle the crowd for ten days.

Raman Raheja, CEO and Co-Founder, Legends League Cricket, said, "It's a great honour and privilege for us to have biggest fantasy sports platforms as our fantasy partner. The partnership with Dream11 will definitely help the Legends League Cricket (LLC) Masters attract even more cricket fans around the world.”

The Legends League Cricket Masters will begin with a game between the India Maharajas and the Asia Lions on March 10, 2023, from 8:00 p.m. IST and 5:30 p.m. AST on Star Sports Network for audiences at home to take in the action live from the Asian Town Cricket Stadium in Doha.