Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Dec 31, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Lehmann asserts Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma's retirements won't bother Indian cricket: 'Whenever they decide to give…'

ByHT Sports Desk
Dec 31, 2024 02:06 PM IST

Lehmann acknowledged Kohli and Rohit's greatness despite their poor run but also asserted that India have the young players to step up and fill their big shoes.

Veteran Australian cricketer Darren Lehmann feels that Team India is ready for life after Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma in Test cricket, as the recent slump in the star duo's form has raised questions over the places in the side. The two stalwarts of Indian cricket have been going through challenging times in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Rohit has registered just one double-digit score in the series, while after a century at Perth, Kohli faced a drastic downfall in batting.

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli are the fag end of their careers.(AFP)
Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli are the fag end of their careers.(AFP)

The speculations are rife that Rohit might announce his retirement from red-ball cricket after the Sydney Test while the pressure is also mounting on Kohli to return to form before it's too late for him.

Lehmann acknowledged Kohli and Rohit's greatness despite their poor run but also asserted that India have the young players to step up and fill their big shoes.

"Look, whenever they decide to give it away and whatever happens in next few days, they have been great players for India over a long period of time," Lehmann, a member of 1999 and 2003 ODI World Cup-winning teams, told PTI.

"Now actually we see younger players starting to step up for India and play well at next level. There is so much depth in Indian cricket I won't worry too much," Lehmann was pretty matter of fact.

The veteran Aussie star asserted that Rohit and Kohli's retirements won't bother India too much.

"Whenever these two guys decide to retire, there are so many talented youngsters that Indian cricket will be in good stead," he added.

‘Yashasvi Jaiswal and Harry Brook are two next-generation players’: Lehmann

Having watched Jaiswal emerge as the flagbearer of Indian batting in the series, Lehmann made a bold prediction about the southpaw, who has scores of 161, 82 and 84 in this series.

"Oh, superstar. One of the best I have seen," Lehmann said.

Lehmann rated Jaiswal and England's Harry Brook as the two next big things in cricket as the Indian star has impressed many on the Aussie tour with his solid technique.

"He (Jaiswal) and Harry Brook are two next generation players. They are the ones that people will sit back and say they are good players. He played very well in Melbourne and was outstanding in Perth. He has come up leaps and bounds on this tour," the beefy left-hander of yesteryears said.

Stay informed with the...
See more
Stay informed with the latest updates on live cricket score, cricket players, match schedules and ICC rankings. Keep an eye on your favourite cricket team, including the stellar performances of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. Check out the cricket schedule, WTC 2025 Points Table track team standings and dive into player stats and rankings on Crickit powered by Hindustan Times website and app.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2024 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, December 31, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On