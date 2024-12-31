Lehmann asserts Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma's retirements won't bother Indian cricket: 'Whenever they decide to give…'

Veteran Australian cricketer Darren Lehmann feels that Team India is ready for life after Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma in Test cricket, as the recent slump in the star duo's form has raised questions over the places in the side. The two stalwarts of Indian cricket have been going through challenging times in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Rohit has registered just one double-digit score in the series, while after a century at Perth, Kohli faced a drastic downfall in batting. Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli are the fag end of their careers.(AFP)

The speculations are rife that Rohit might announce his retirement from red-ball cricket after the Sydney Test while the pressure is also mounting on Kohli to return to form before it's too late for him.

Lehmann acknowledged Kohli and Rohit's greatness despite their poor run but also asserted that India have the young players to step up and fill their big shoes.

"Look, whenever they decide to give it away and whatever happens in next few days, they have been great players for India over a long period of time," Lehmann, a member of 1999 and 2003 ODI World Cup-winning teams, told PTI.

"Now actually we see younger players starting to step up for India and play well at next level. There is so much depth in Indian cricket I won't worry too much," Lehmann was pretty matter of fact.

The veteran Aussie star asserted that Rohit and Kohli's retirements won't bother India too much.

"Whenever these two guys decide to retire, there are so many talented youngsters that Indian cricket will be in good stead," he added.

‘Yashasvi Jaiswal and Harry Brook are two next-generation players’: Lehmann

Having watched Jaiswal emerge as the flagbearer of Indian batting in the series, Lehmann made a bold prediction about the southpaw, who has scores of 161, 82 and 84 in this series.

"Oh, superstar. One of the best I have seen," Lehmann said.

Lehmann rated Jaiswal and England's Harry Brook as the two next big things in cricket as the Indian star has impressed many on the Aussie tour with his solid technique.

"He (Jaiswal) and Harry Brook are two next generation players. They are the ones that people will sit back and say they are good players. He played very well in Melbourne and was outstanding in Perth. He has come up leaps and bounds on this tour," the beefy left-hander of yesteryears said.