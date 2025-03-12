'Let's get you married': Prithvi Shaw posts Instagram story, shares photo with MS Dhoni and Suresh Raina later

Out-of-favour India opener Prithvi Shaw was among the high-profile guests of Indian cricket attending the wedding of wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant's sister, Sakshi Pant. Sakshi, who has 202k on Instagram, is set to get married to businessman Ankit Chaudhary on Wednesday. The couple are dating for nine years. They got engaged in January 2024 in London in a private ceremony. Prithvi Shaw's Insta story on the wedding of Rishabh Pant's sister

Prithvi arrived in Mussorie on Tuesday and checked in at the luxurious Welcome Hotel by ITC, The Savoy, the wedding venue. The right-handed opening batter shared the glimpse of his room on his Instagram story with the caption "Let's get you married," tagging Sakshi and Rishabh Pant.

Prithi Shaw with MS Dhoni, Sakshi, Suresh Raina and Priyanka

On Tuesday evening, Prithvi shared another photograph with MS Dhoni, his wife Sakshi, Suresh Raina and his wife Priyanka. Dhoni and his family reached Dehradun on Tuesday evening. They were seen dancing to a famous Bollywood song along with Pant.

Prithvi Shaw's fading fortunes

Shaw, currently out of Mumbai's Ranji Trophy squad for indiscipline and poor form, was part of their Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy-winning outfit, scoring 197 runs at an average of 21.88. He scored with an impressive strike rate of 156.34 but lacked consistency, as his highest score was a 26-ball 49, which came in the quarter-final against Vidarbha.

He also went unsold in the IPL 2025 mega auction despite putting in a low base price of INR 50 Lakh no franchise raised the paddle for him. In the last couple of seasons, he was struggling to become an automatic starter in Delhi's XI due to his inconsistent form and fitness struggles. Shaw scored 198 runs last season in eight matches at an average of 24.75, with a strike rate of 163.64, including a solitary fifty.

Shaw, who broke into the Indian Test in 2018 after captaining India to victory in the U19 World Cup, smashed a century on his Test debut against the West Indies. But since then, his career never quite took flight. Shaw has represented India in only five Tests, six ODIs, and one T20I. His career has been marred by poor form, injuries, and disciplinary issues, which have pushed him down the selection order. Meanwhile, some of the players who played under his captaincy at U19 WC are now regulars in Indian set-up - Shubman Gill and Arshdeep Singh in multi-formats while Abhishek Sharma and Riyan Parag in T20Is.