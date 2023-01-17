'Like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, he too can also play in all 3 formats': Azharuddin's massive statement on India star

Former India skipper Mohammad Azharuddin has welcomed the Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) decision to draft wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan and middle-order batter Suryakumar Yadav in the Test squad for the high-profile Border-Gavaskar series against Australia. While the Chetan Sharma-led new selection committee has added Suryakumar to the red-ball squad after his remarkable run for India in the limited-overs format, wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan has received his maiden Test call-up in the absence of Rishabh Pant.

Azhar, who has the distinction of being the only captain to lead India in three back-to-back ICC World Cups, feels an-form batter like Suryakumar can feature in all three formats of the game. The former Indian skipper pointed out that Suryakumar has also showcased his batting exploits in the domestic arena. Premier batter Suryakumar has played 17 One Day Internationals (ODIs) and 45 T20I for India although the middle-order batter is yet to make his Test debut for the Asian giants.

“When the player is in form, it’s not right to have them on the bench. Suryakumar Yadav has the potential to play for the Indian team in all three formats. He has also done well in his last Ranji match. As much as I have seen Suryakumar’s batting, I can say that like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, he too can also play in all three formats. After a long time, India has got such a batsman who can play in all formats," Azhar told PTI.

However, Azhar still believes that Suryakumar and Kishan will have to prove themselves if the two new recruits want to secure their places in the Test team. “It is very difficult to make a place in the team and both these players will have to prove themselves, if they find a place in the team,” the former Indian skipper added. Australia will play four Test matches against India in the Border-Gavasjar Trophy. The series opener will be played at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur on February 9.

