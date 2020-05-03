‘Listen Shah Rukh...’: Andre Russell wants to play for Kolkata Knight Riders till retirement

cricket

Making it clear that he gets the most goosebumps while playing in IPL and there is no comparison to the crowd at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata, West Indies all-rounder Andre Russell expressed his desires of playing for Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) till his retirement.

Russell, who would have been turning out for KKR in his seventh straight season in IPL 2020 had the coronavirus pandemic did not play a spoilsport, said, it’s a different feeling altogether when he walks to bat with over 60,000 at the Eden Gardens cheering his name in an IPL match.

“Let me confess something. IPL is where I get the most goosebumps when I am playing cricket. I get that in the CPL (Caribbean Premier League) as well, but when it comes to playing in the IPL, especially at Eden Gardens, there is no comparison to that crowd,” Russell said in an interview published on KKR’s official website www.kkr.in.

“When I walk out before facing a ball, I have goosebumps all over me because of the welcome that I get. That’s pure love, and yes it puts pressure on me. But it’s a good kind of pressure.

“When Kolkata needs 12 or 13 runs per over, with only 5 overs to go -- I love those moments, and the crowd really allows me to do what I need to do. I get a feeling they are telling me: ‘Listen, we have got your back, so just go out and do your business.’

Russell, who made his IPL debut in 2012 for Delhi Daredevils realised his true potential when the Kolkata-based franchise picked him ahead of IPL 2014 for only 60 lakhs. Russell, however, played only 4 games for KKR that season, in which they won the title for the second time.

The West Indies all-rounder started to become a regular member of the KKR playing XI from IPL 2015 and since then he has been an indispensible part of the Men in Purple and Gold. He was among the only two cricketers - the other being Sunil Narine - retained by KKR in IPL 2018.

“If everyone was sad, and there was no noise, no entrance, that would maybe make me feel the pressure more. But I know even if I fail two games straight, when I come out to bat for the third game, it is the same deafening reaction I will get from the crowd. It’s always a welcoming thing.”

The 32-year-old Jamaican said that whenever his time with KKR ends, he would like to have an emotional farewell at the Eden Gardens.

“Just like players in big (football) leagues like English Premier League, or the Basketball guys (at NBA) retiring from the sport say ‘okay, this is my last game’ and they wave goodbye to the crowd -- I imagine I would love to be at KKR until that moment in my career,” said Russell.

“I’d say, ‘Listen, Shah Rukh (KKR co-owner Shah Rukh Khan), all the KKR staff, everyone. This will be my last IPL and the last home game playing in Kolkata.’ It would be such an emotional moment.

“I sometimes watch videos and I see footballers crying and I’m wondering if I would actually cry, but that’s the special thing about playing at a club for so long and getting so attached,” he said.

Russell also said that he hopes that KKR can win a third title this season. “You know someday you’re going to go out. I’ve been at KKR for 6 seasons now and I enjoy every bit -- getting the MVP award and all is good, but I want more. I really need that cup as well, and I am really hoping that we can have the IPL this year, so we can become the Champions,” he said.

