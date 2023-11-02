Litton Das flies back home amid Bangladesh’s disastrous World Cup campaign, due to ‘family emergency’: Report

After their sixth straight defeat, Bangladesh became the first team to get eliminated from the 2023 Cricket World Cup, as they crashed to a seven-wicket defeat against Pakistan, in Kolkata on Tuesday. Shakib Al Hasan and Co. began their campaign on a positive note, defeating Afghanistan, but since then their hopes came crashing down and they never sealed a victory again.

Bangladesh's Litton Das in action.

After their defeat against Pakistan, batter Litton Das reportedly flew back home due to a 'family emergency', but is set to rejoin the team on Friday, before their training session. According to The Daily Star, Rabeed Imam, media and communications manager of the BCB, confirmed, "Due to his family emergency, Litton took a leave and will join the team ahead of the teams' training session scheduled on November 3 in Delhi."

The Daily Star further reported that 'Litton and his wife are expecting their first child.' Despite their poor form, Litton has been in decent batting form for Bangladesh, scoring 225 runs in this campaign.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh captain Shakib had also earlier flown back home on October 25, for a short training stint with mentor Nazmul Abedeen Faheem. As per ESPNCricinfo, he went to Dhaka, the day after Bangladesh's defeat vs South Africa, and went straight to Shere Bangla National Stadium to work with Abedeen. The first session consisted of throwdowns primarily, which lasted for about three hours.

"He arrived today. We will be training for three days," Faheem told ESPNcricinfo. "Today, tomorrow and day after, and then he will return to Kolkata. We worked on his batting today."

With pride at stake, Bangladesh face Sri Lanka in their second-last league stage fixture on Monday, and will be aiming to bag their second win and get something to cheer about. Then, they will take on Australia in their final fixture.

In their previous fixture, Bangladesh were completely outplayed by Pakistan in all departments. Chasing 205, Pakistan cruised to 205/3 in 32.3 overs as Fakhar Zaman (81) and Abdullah Shafique (68) dominated the Bangladesh bowlers. Meanwhile, Mehidy Hasan took three wickets.

Initially, Bangladesh were bowled out for 204 in 45.1 overs, courtesy of a half-century from Mahmudullah (56). For Pakistan's bowling department, Shaheen Afridi and Mohammad Wasim took three-wicket hauls respectively.

