India vs England, 5th Test at Oval, Day 1 as it happened: India in commanding position

India dominated Day 1 of the fifth and final Test at the Oval against England. England ended an attritional day of Cricket at 198/7 having won the toss and chosen to bat on a usually good surface. Alastair Cook, playing his last match was the top scorer with 71, while Moeen Ali scored a gritty 50. Ishant Sharma was India’s best bowler picking up three wickets. Hanuma Vihari came in for Hardik Pandya while Ravindra Jadeja replaced Ravichandran Ashwin as the Virat Kohli-led Indian cricket team looks to spoil Alastair Cook’s farewell. The visitors are currently trailing 3-1 in the five-match series after losing the fourth Test in Southampton by 60 runs. (FULL COVERAGE)

IND XI: S Dhawan, L Rahul, C Pujara, V Kohli, A Rahane, H Vihari, R Pant, R Jadeja, I Sharma, M Shami, J Bumrah

ENG XI: A Cook, K Jennings, M Ali, J Root, J Bairstow, B Stokes, J Buttler, S Curran, A Rashid, S Broad, J Anderson

Follow Live Cricket Score Updates, India vs England here -

22:58 hrs IST Stumps - Day 1 England end Day 1 of the fifth Test at 198/7. The day has been thoroughly dominated by India.





22:51 hrs IST Final over of the day Bumrah to bowl the final over of a day that has been dominated by India.





22:42 hrs IST Another reprieve Another reprieve for Jos Buttler, given out LBW, replays show that he got an inside edge and the decision is overturned.





22:34 hrs IST Almost 4 for Ishant Close!! Ishant had Buttler caught by Kohli of a suspected inside edge but replays confirm there was no edge. Brilliant by Ishant though.





22:25 hrs IST Another for Ishant, Curran goes Out!! Ishant picks up his second wicket of the over and it’s Sam Curran this time who goes for a duck. Third England batsman who has failed to open his account.





22:21 hrs IST Ishant send Moeen packing Out!! Moeen Ali goes, England are now six down. Ishant picks up his second wicket and England are reeling.





22:16 hrs IST 50 for Moeen Moeen Ali brings up his 50, he has been all calm amid the carnage that Indian bowlers have caused. England would want him to continue and score a big one.





22:11 hrs IST New ball due, not taken India have opted not to take the new ball. Ishant continuing with the old one for now.





22:00 hrs IST Jadeja strikes, Stokes goes Big blow for England just before the second new ball is due. Jadeja strikes to get Ben Stokes and England have lost half their side.





21:49 hrs IST Ball not doing much now! Whether it’s the bowlers or something else but it appears the pitch is now playing really well. New ball is due soon, should India take it as soon as it becomes available?





21:36 hrs IST Harbhajan likes what he sees





21:30 hrs IST Shami, Jadeja not as menacing Fair to say pressure has reduced a little since Ishant and Bumrah went out of the attack. Last hour of play now can India ram home the advantage.





21:21 hrs IST Shami into the attack Mohd. Shami is now into the attack. He must continue the good work that Ishant and Bumrah did before him.





21:08 pm IST Deserved for Indian bowlers This is really well deserved for Indian bowlers, they have bowled really well throughout the series but have been badly let down by batsmen and the fielders.





21:03 hrs IST Ishant get’s Bairstow, England in trouble Another one bites the dust for England and it’s Jonny Bairstow who goes for a duck. Ishant picks up his first wicket and Pant takes the catch.





20:56 hrs IST Bumrah gets Root Jasprit Bumrah is at it again, After getting Cook he now has England captain right in front. England have been rocked. Cook goes for a duck. ENG 133/3





20:52 pm IST Bumrah gets Cook Alastair Cook, playing in his last Test is castled by Jasprit Bumrah. No fairytale ending for him. He departs for 71, England 133/2





20:48 pm IST Unlucky bowlers Indian bowlers have beaten the bat on a number of occasions but haven’t found the edge, and whenever they have found it fielders have grassed the chances.





20:38 hrs IST Reviews lost India have now lost both their reviews. India reviewed Kumar Dharmasena’s LBW decision of Cook and that was much too high.





20:36 hrs IST Back underway after tea Moeen Ali and Alastair Cook have resumed innings after tea.





20:13 hrs IST Tea on Day 1 It’s tea on Day 1 and England are 123/1 with Alastair Cook batting on 66 and Moeen Ali unbeaten on 23.





20:06 hrs IST Moeen impresses 23 off 101 balls - This has been a resilient knock by Moeen Ali. Ali is not someone that one relates with the top-order but he has played quite well and he is turning out to be a good partner for Cook. England 121/1





19:58 hrs IST Moeen’s luck Moeen Ali has discovered a new ball repellent and put it on his outside edge. Can't keep playing and missing so much.... — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) September 7, 2018





19:52 hrs IST Costly miss Alastair Cook was dropped in the gully by Ajinkya Rahane off Ishant Sharma soon after the lunch break when on his lunchtime score of 37. India must be ruing that miss right now! England 115/1





19:40 hrs IST What an innings! Alastair Cook reached a half-century in his final match for England after emotional scenes at the start of the fifth Test against India on Friday. On a sun-drenched late summer morning in London the former England skipper, playing in his 161st and final Test, put on 60 for the first wicket with Keaton Jennings before his partner was dismissed.





19:30 hrs IST Fifty for Cook What an innings! A delicate touch straight down the ground and fifty comes up for Alastair Cook. England 106/1





19:22 hrs IST Fitness report on Ashwin Fitness issues are part and parcel of modern professional sport, but it is only the Indian cricket team management that treats player injuries as a secret while the truth is there in plain sight. On this tour, it was surrounded the fitness of R Ashwin, who is nursing a groin injury and was left out of the side for the final Test against England that started at the Oval on Friday. It didn’t come as a surprise when left-arm Ravindra Jadeja was named in the eleven. Ashwin had not batted or bowled in the nets in the build-up to the game, only jogging along the boundary in short stretches while Jadeja worked on his game.





19:16 hrs IST Magic from Shami Mohammed Shami is bowling brilliantly but no result. The ball is swinging a lot at the moment and Alastair Cook was lucky to nick one of the balls to the wicketkeeper. England 94/1





19:08 hrs IST Strauss on Cook Alastair Cook was lauded as England’s “greatest ever player” by former opening partner Andrew Strauss during his final Test before international retirement.





18:54 hrs IST Cook eyes fifty 38 overs gone. England are 83/1 with Alastair Cook just seven runs away from his 57th Test fifty.





18:42 hrs IST Gavaskar slams selectors Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar, who is currently commentating in the ongoing five-match Test series, has lashed out of the Indian team management for not picking Karun Nair but Hanuma Vihari, in the final Test against England at the Oval. Read full story here.





18:32 hrs IST Fascinating fact The 60-run opening stand between Alastair Cook and Keaton Jennings was the highest by either side in a series in which ball has dominated bat. England 70/1





18:26 hrs IST Dropped once again Dropped once again! This time, it was Moeen Ali who was dropped and the culprit was the India skipper Virat Kohli. It was a tougher chance than the Rahane one, but still a big miss. England 68/1





18:22 hrs IST Rahane drops catch What a miss! Ajinkya Rahane had a great chance to dismiss Alastair Cook but was unable to complete the catch at third slip. This can be a big moment in this encounter. England 68/1





18:19 hrs IST Cook on song Despite a career average of 44, Cook’s highest score in the first four tests was 29 and only once in his last 16 test innings as he gone past 50. But, he has looked in brilliant form today. England 68/1





18:10 hrs IST Time for Session 2 The game resumes after lunch and Ishant Sharma to bowl the first over. It has been mostly England till now and India need quick wickets to get back into the game. England 68/1





17:31 hrs IST Lunch on Day 1 Alastair Cook remains unbeaten on 37 as England are 68/1 at lunch on Day 1 at Oval.





17:24 hrs IST Moeen struggles Moeen Ali came out at No. 3 but he is not looking quite comfortable against Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah. They are attacking him with short deliveries and till now, he has struggled. England 67/1





17:16 hrs IST Theory goes for a toss Jadeja gets Jennings. Only off-spinners to left-handed batsmen theory takes a long walk....and in walks Mooen. Not Root. #EngvInd — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) September 7, 2018





17:10 hrs IST Jadeja strikes Ravindra Jadeja strikes as Keaton Jennings departs for 23, England 60/1 at The Oval. Jennings wanted to guide the ball down the leg side but was caught at leg-slip by KL Rahul.





17:03 hrs IST Kohli on Cook Alastair Cook scored a hundred on his Test debut, against India at Nagpur in 2006, and Virat Kohli, the current India captain, said at the toss: “We have seen too much of him sometimes. “He has been a great player for England. What he has done as an opener has been outstanding and he will go down as one of the greatest openers to have played the game.”





16:54 hrs IST England solid Two big shouts from India but both times, it was hitting the pads outside off-stump. This is going quite slowly and although England openers are having no problem, this must be frustrating for the visitors. England 56/0





16:44 hrs IST Jennings steady A reverse sweep from Keaton Jennings and Ravindra Jadeja starts on an expensive note. England 49/0





16:39 hrs IST Spin introduced Ravindra Jadeja is here and this is the first time that spin will be introduced in this Test match. However, the line was quite wayward and the second ball goes for a boundary. England 43/0





16:29 hrs IST Inconsistent show Jasprit Bumrah and Ishant Sharma have bowled some good deliveries but they have been quite inconsistent and it is not enough to trouble the England openers. ENG 31/0





16:19 hrs IST Confirmation from ECB England have already confirmed that Jonny Bairstow would resume as wicket-keeper for this match after breaking a finger behind the stumps during the third Test at Trent Bridge.





16:13 hrs IST Cook, Jennings steady Consecutive boundaries for Alastair Cook and the hosts are looking quite comfortable in the first session. The bowlers have not troubled the openers much and this is not good news for India. England 24/0





16:07 hrs IST Cook creates history England opener Alastair Cook reached a couple of milestones in the last match of his illustrious career against India at the Oval. Read full story here.





16:03 hrs IST Cook celebrations Andrew Strauss, now the ECB director, addressed the England team before handing Cook a cap numbered 161 to mark the final international match of the 33-year-old Essex left-hander’s 12-year international career. A video montage produced by the Professional Cricketers’ Association, featuring the favourite recollections of many of the 74 players with whom Cook has shared his Test career, was shown to the batsman on Thursday.





15:56 hrs IST Standing ovation England, up 3-1 in the series, are bidding farewell to batting great, Alastair Cook, who plays in a record 161st Test before walking into international retirement. The 33-year-old record run-getter for England was given a guard of honour by the Indian team members and the umpires and received a standing ovation from the packed Oval crowd.





15:49 hrs IST England comfortable A good start by England as both Cook and Jennings are looking quite comfortable on the slowish pitch. The ball is moving a bit but the Indian pacers have not produced any great delivery till now. England 13/0





15:44 hrs IST Vihari’s Test debut The selection of 24-year-old Andhra batsman Hanuma Vihari – India’s 292nd Test player -- over Karun Nair also looked a bit controversial. Vihari and teenage opener Prithvi Shaw were included in the squad after the second Test. However, Nair, a more experienced batsman who hit a triple century in Chennai against England two years ago, has been reduced to merely working on his fitness in this tour. Vihari though comes in after solid domestic performances. He replaced Pandya, who took five wickets and hit a fifty in the third Test win, but has struggled for consistency with the bat and ball.





15:37 hrs IST Milestone for Cook Alastair Cook has now completed 1000 runs at The Oval with six fifties and two hundreds. Only Graham Gooch and Len Hutton have achieved this feat. England 7/0





15:33 hrs IST Tidy start A good start by Jasprit Bumrah as the fast bowler maintained a good line and Alastair Cook was beaten twice. End of the first over and England are 1/0.





15:29 hrs IST Final match for Cook Alastair Cook is out in the middle and this can be the last time we see him in action. On the other hand, Keaton Jennings will be his partner.





15:27 hrs IST Cook’s records Alastair Cook, England’s all-time leading scorer with 12,254 runs, will retire from international cricket after 161 tests with the former captain bringing the curtain down on his career following a record-extending 159th straight match.





15:23 hrs IST Interesting stat West Indians John Goddard (1948/49 in India) and Clive Lloyd (1982/83 in WI) and now Joe Root - the three captains to win all five tosses in a series against India.#EngvInd — Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) September 7, 2018





15:21 hrs IST India concede series England have already won the Test series, taking a 3-1 lead after winning the fourth Test at Southampton.





15:19 hrs IST Two changes for India Hanuma Vihari became the 292nd Test player to represent India after he was handed his maiden cap. He will replace Hardik Pandya, while Ravindra Jadeja comes in place of R Ashwin in the playing XI.





15:13 hrs IST India playing XI S Dhawan, L Rahul, C Pujara, V Kohli, A Rahane, H Vihari, R Pant, R Jadeja, I Sharma, M Shami, J Bumrah





15:09 hrs IST Kohli’s toss woes Here’s what Virat Kohli had to say after losing his fifth toss in the series - “I need heads on the both sides. That is the only way I would win the toss. First session will be tough. There is grass on the pitch.”





15:06 hrs IST England playing XI A Cook, K Jennings, M Ali, J Root, J Bairstow, B Stokes, J Buttler, S Curran, A Rashid, S Broad, J Anderson





15:02 hrs IST England to bat England won the toss and captain Joe Root has opted to bat first. This was the fifth time that Virat Kohli has lost the toss in the ongoing Test series.





14:59 hrs IST Shastri’s promise Ravi Shastri has promised India “will not throw in the towel” when they face England in the fifth Test at The Oval starting Friday despite having already lost the series.





14:47 hrs IST Captain Cook’s record The left-hander, who announced that he would call curtains on his international career following the fifth and final Test, had made his debut against India in 2006 and captained the English side for a record 59 Test matches and led the country to 24 wins in the longest format of the game.





14:43 hrs IST Debut for Hanuma Vihari Proud moment for Hanuma Vihari as he becomes the 292nd player to represent #TeamIndia in Tests.#ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/M5qh0Y54E0 — BCCI (@BCCI) September 7, 2018





14:41 hrs IST A look at India’s record on foreign soil India under Sourav Ganguly drew a Test series in England (2002) and Australia (2003-04) apart from winning a Test in the West Indies and a series in Pakistan. Under Rahul Dravid, India won two series in the West Indies (2006) and England (2007) apart from winning a Test in South Africa. When Anil Kumble was made the captain, India bagged a Test match win in Perth for the first time and under Mahendra Singh Dhoni, the team won a series in New Zealand and also for the only time drew a series in South Africa.





14:34 hrs IST Bairstow to keep for England Jonny Bairstow won his battle to be restored as England wicketkeeper and will bat at No. 5 as England named the same eleven for the final Test against India, starting at the Oval on Friday. The hosts will continue with the experiment of having Moeen Ali at No.3 while skipper Joe Root comes in at his favourite No.4 slot. Bairstow, recovering from a finger fracture in the fourth Test, flopped at No. 4 after reluctantly handing over the keeping gloves to vice-captain Jos Buttler, England’s stumper in the limited-overs teams.





14:29 hrs IST Virat Kohli’s bad luck India skipper Kohli is the leading batsman in the series with 544 runs at an average of 68, including two hundreds, yet he will end up on the losing side.





14:23 hrs IST A look at the pitch Hello and welcome to Day 1 of the 5th Test.



Here's a look at the pitch for the final Test. Thoughts?#ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/NiLDnOI2XU — BCCI (@BCCI) September 7, 2018





14:21 hrs IST Farewell for Cook The Oval clash has been given added significance by the fact it will be the last appearance before international retirement for Alastair Cook, England’s all-time leading Test run-scorer.



