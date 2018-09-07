India vs England, 5th Test at Oval, Day 1 as it happened: India in commanding position
Highlights, India vs England: India dominate Day 1 of the fifth and final Test at the Oval.
-
22:58 hrs IST
Stumps - Day 1
-
22:51 hrs IST
Final over of the day
-
22:42 hrs IST
Another reprieve
-
22:34 hrs IST
Almost 4 for Ishant
-
22:25 hrs IST
Another for Ishant, Curran goes
-
22:21 hrs IST
Ishant send Moeen packing
-
22:16 hrs IST
50 for Moeen
-
22:11 hrs IST
New ball due, not taken
-
22:00 hrs IST
Jadeja strikes, Stokes goes
-
21:49 hrs IST
Ball not doing much now!
-
21:36 hrs IST
Harbhajan likes what he sees
-
21:30 hrs IST
Shami, Jadeja not as menacing
-
21:21 hrs IST
Shami into the attack
-
21:08 pm IST
Deserved for Indian bowlers
-
21:03 hrs IST
Ishant get’s Bairstow, England in trouble
-
20:56 hrs IST
Bumrah gets Root
-
20:52 pm IST
Bumrah gets Cook
-
20:48 pm IST
Unlucky bowlers
-
20:38 hrs IST
Reviews lost
-
20:36 hrs IST
Back underway after tea
-
20:13 hrs IST
Tea on Day 1
-
20:06 hrs IST
Moeen impresses
-
19:58 hrs IST
Moeen’s luck
-
19:52 hrs IST
Costly miss
-
19:40 hrs IST
What an innings!
-
19:30 hrs IST
Fifty for Cook
-
19:22 hrs IST
Fitness report on Ashwin
-
19:16 hrs IST
Magic from Shami
-
19:08 hrs IST
Strauss on Cook
-
18:54 hrs IST
Cook eyes fifty
-
18:42 hrs IST
Gavaskar slams selectors
-
18:32 hrs IST
Fascinating fact
-
18:26 hrs IST
Dropped once again
-
18:22 hrs IST
Rahane drops catch
-
18:19 hrs IST
Cook on song
-
18:10 hrs IST
Time for Session 2
-
17:31 hrs IST
Lunch on Day 1
-
17:24 hrs IST
Moeen struggles
-
17:16 hrs IST
Theory goes for a toss
-
17:10 hrs IST
Jadeja strikes
-
17:03 hrs IST
Kohli on Cook
-
16:54 hrs IST
England solid
-
16:44 hrs IST
Jennings steady
-
16:39 hrs IST
Spin introduced
-
16:29 hrs IST
Inconsistent show
-
16:22 hrs IST
Farewell time
-
16:19 hrs IST
Confirmation from ECB
-
16:13 hrs IST
Cook, Jennings steady
-
16:07 hrs IST
Cook creates history
-
16:03 hrs IST
Cook celebrations
-
15:56 hrs IST
Standing ovation
-
15:49 hrs IST
England comfortable
-
15:44 hrs IST
Vihari’s Test debut
-
15:37 hrs IST
Milestone for Cook
-
15:33 hrs IST
Tidy start
-
15:29 hrs IST
Final match for Cook
-
15:27 hrs IST
Cook’s records
-
15:23 hrs IST
Interesting stat
-
15:21 hrs IST
India concede series
-
15:19 hrs IST
Two changes for India
-
15:13 hrs IST
India playing XI
-
15:09 hrs IST
Kohli’s toss woes
-
15:06 hrs IST
England playing XI
-
15:02 hrs IST
England to bat
-
14:59 hrs IST
Shastri’s promise
-
14:47 hrs IST
Captain Cook’s record
-
14:43 hrs IST
Debut for Hanuma Vihari
-
14:41 hrs IST
A look at India’s record on foreign soil
-
14:34 hrs IST
Bairstow to keep for England
-
14:29 hrs IST
Virat Kohli’s bad luck
-
14:23 hrs IST
A look at the pitch
-
14:21 hrs IST
Farewell for Cook
-
14:15 hrs IST
Hello and welcome
India dominated Day 1 of the fifth and final Test at the Oval against England. England ended an attritional day of Cricket at 198/7 having won the toss and chosen to bat on a usually good surface. Alastair Cook, playing his last match was the top scorer with 71, while Moeen Ali scored a gritty 50. Ishant Sharma was India’s best bowler picking up three wickets. Hanuma Vihari came in for Hardik Pandya while Ravindra Jadeja replaced Ravichandran Ashwin as the Virat Kohli-led Indian cricket team looks to spoil Alastair Cook’s farewell. The visitors are currently trailing 3-1 in the five-match series after losing the fourth Test in Southampton by 60 runs. (FULL COVERAGE)
IND XI: S Dhawan, L Rahul, C Pujara, V Kohli, A Rahane, H Vihari, R Pant, R Jadeja, I Sharma, M Shami, J Bumrah
ENG XI: A Cook, K Jennings, M Ali, J Root, J Bairstow, B Stokes, J Buttler, S Curran, A Rashid, S Broad, J Anderson
Follow Live Cricket Score Updates, India vs England here -
Stumps - Day 1
England end Day 1 of the fifth Test at 198/7. The day has been thoroughly dominated by India.
Final over of the day
Bumrah to bowl the final over of a day that has been dominated by India.
Another reprieve
Another reprieve for Jos Buttler, given out LBW, replays show that he got an inside edge and the decision is overturned.
Almost 4 for Ishant
Close!! Ishant had Buttler caught by Kohli of a suspected inside edge but replays confirm there was no edge. Brilliant by Ishant though.
Another for Ishant, Curran goes
Out!! Ishant picks up his second wicket of the over and it’s Sam Curran this time who goes for a duck. Third England batsman who has failed to open his account.
Ishant send Moeen packing
Out!! Moeen Ali goes, England are now six down. Ishant picks up his second wicket and England are reeling.
50 for Moeen
Moeen Ali brings up his 50, he has been all calm amid the carnage that Indian bowlers have caused. England would want him to continue and score a big one.
New ball due, not taken
India have opted not to take the new ball. Ishant continuing with the old one for now.
Jadeja strikes, Stokes goes
Big blow for England just before the second new ball is due. Jadeja strikes to get Ben Stokes and England have lost half their side.
Ball not doing much now!
Whether it’s the bowlers or something else but it appears the pitch is now playing really well. New ball is due soon, should India take it as soon as it becomes available?
Harbhajan likes what he sees
Shami, Jadeja not as menacing
Fair to say pressure has reduced a little since Ishant and Bumrah went out of the attack. Last hour of play now can India ram home the advantage.
Shami into the attack
Mohd. Shami is now into the attack. He must continue the good work that Ishant and Bumrah did before him.
Deserved for Indian bowlers
This is really well deserved for Indian bowlers, they have bowled really well throughout the series but have been badly let down by batsmen and the fielders.
Ishant get’s Bairstow, England in trouble
Another one bites the dust for England and it’s Jonny Bairstow who goes for a duck. Ishant picks up his first wicket and Pant takes the catch.
Bumrah gets Root
Jasprit Bumrah is at it again, After getting Cook he now has England captain right in front. England have been rocked. Cook goes for a duck. ENG 133/3
Bumrah gets Cook
Alastair Cook, playing in his last Test is castled by Jasprit Bumrah. No fairytale ending for him. He departs for 71, England 133/2
Unlucky bowlers
Indian bowlers have beaten the bat on a number of occasions but haven’t found the edge, and whenever they have found it fielders have grassed the chances.
Reviews lost
India have now lost both their reviews. India reviewed Kumar Dharmasena’s LBW decision of Cook and that was much too high.
Back underway after tea
Moeen Ali and Alastair Cook have resumed innings after tea.
Tea on Day 1
It’s tea on Day 1 and England are 123/1 with Alastair Cook batting on 66 and Moeen Ali unbeaten on 23.
Moeen impresses
23 off 101 balls - This has been a resilient knock by Moeen Ali. Ali is not someone that one relates with the top-order but he has played quite well and he is turning out to be a good partner for Cook. England 121/1
Moeen’s luck
Moeen Ali has discovered a new ball repellent and put it on his outside edge. Can't keep playing and missing so much....— Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) September 7, 2018
Costly miss
Alastair Cook was dropped in the gully by Ajinkya Rahane off Ishant Sharma soon after the lunch break when on his lunchtime score of 37. India must be ruing that miss right now! England 115/1
What an innings!
Alastair Cook reached a half-century in his final match for England after emotional scenes at the start of the fifth Test against India on Friday.
On a sun-drenched late summer morning in London the former England skipper, playing in his 161st and final Test, put on 60 for the first wicket with Keaton Jennings before his partner was dismissed.
Fifty for Cook
What an innings! A delicate touch straight down the ground and fifty comes up for Alastair Cook. England 106/1
Fitness report on Ashwin
Fitness issues are part and parcel of modern professional sport, but it is only the Indian cricket team management that treats player injuries as a secret while the truth is there in plain sight.
On this tour, it was surrounded the fitness of R Ashwin, who is nursing a groin injury and was left out of the side for the final Test against England that started at the Oval on Friday.
It didn’t come as a surprise when left-arm Ravindra Jadeja was named in the eleven. Ashwin had not batted or bowled in the nets in the build-up to the game, only jogging along the boundary in short stretches while Jadeja worked on his game.
Magic from Shami
Mohammed Shami is bowling brilliantly but no result. The ball is swinging a lot at the moment and Alastair Cook was lucky to nick one of the balls to the wicketkeeper. England 94/1
Strauss on Cook
Alastair Cook was lauded as England’s “greatest ever player” by former opening partner Andrew Strauss during his final Test before international retirement.
Cook eyes fifty
38 overs gone. England are 83/1 with Alastair Cook just seven runs away from his 57th Test fifty.
Gavaskar slams selectors
Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar, who is currently commentating in the ongoing five-match Test series, has lashed out of the Indian team management for not picking Karun Nair but Hanuma Vihari, in the final Test against England at the Oval. Read full story here.
Fascinating fact
The 60-run opening stand between Alastair Cook and Keaton Jennings was the highest by either side in a series in which ball has dominated bat. England 70/1
Dropped once again
Dropped once again! This time, it was Moeen Ali who was dropped and the culprit was the India skipper Virat Kohli. It was a tougher chance than the Rahane one, but still a big miss. England 68/1
Rahane drops catch
What a miss! Ajinkya Rahane had a great chance to dismiss Alastair Cook but was unable to complete the catch at third slip. This can be a big moment in this encounter. England 68/1
Cook on song
Despite a career average of 44, Cook’s highest score in the first four tests was 29 and only once in his last 16 test innings as he gone past 50. But, he has looked in brilliant form today. England 68/1
Time for Session 2
The game resumes after lunch and Ishant Sharma to bowl the first over. It has been mostly England till now and India need quick wickets to get back into the game. England 68/1
Lunch on Day 1
Alastair Cook remains unbeaten on 37 as England are 68/1 at lunch on Day 1 at Oval.
Moeen struggles
Moeen Ali came out at No. 3 but he is not looking quite comfortable against Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah. They are attacking him with short deliveries and till now, he has struggled. England 67/1
Theory goes for a toss
Jadeja gets Jennings. Only off-spinners to left-handed batsmen theory takes a long walk....and in walks Mooen. Not Root. #EngvInd— Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) September 7, 2018
Jadeja strikes
Ravindra Jadeja strikes as Keaton Jennings departs for 23, England 60/1 at The Oval. Jennings wanted to guide the ball down the leg side but was caught at leg-slip by KL Rahul.
Kohli on Cook
Alastair Cook scored a hundred on his Test debut, against India at Nagpur in 2006, and Virat Kohli, the current India captain, said at the toss: “We have seen too much of him sometimes.
“He has been a great player for England. What he has done as an opener has been outstanding and he will go down as one of the greatest openers to have played the game.”
England solid
Two big shouts from India but both times, it was hitting the pads outside off-stump. This is going quite slowly and although England openers are having no problem, this must be frustrating for the visitors. England 56/0
Jennings steady
A reverse sweep from Keaton Jennings and Ravindra Jadeja starts on an expensive note. England 49/0
Spin introduced
Ravindra Jadeja is here and this is the first time that spin will be introduced in this Test match. However, the line was quite wayward and the second ball goes for a boundary. England 43/0
Inconsistent show
Jasprit Bumrah and Ishant Sharma have bowled some good deliveries but they have been quite inconsistent and it is not enough to trouble the England openers. ENG 31/0
Farewell time
What a reception! 👨🍳https://t.co/IroJonUcBW#ThankYouChef #EngvInd pic.twitter.com/DqsOjr5sQ2— England Cricket (@englandcricket) September 7, 2018
Confirmation from ECB
England have already confirmed that Jonny Bairstow would resume as wicket-keeper for this match after breaking a finger behind the stumps during the third Test at Trent Bridge.
Cook, Jennings steady
Consecutive boundaries for Alastair Cook and the hosts are looking quite comfortable in the first session. The bowlers have not troubled the openers much and this is not good news for India. England 24/0
Cook creates history
England opener Alastair Cook reached a couple of milestones in the last match of his illustrious career against India at the Oval. Read full story here.
Cook celebrations
Andrew Strauss, now the ECB director, addressed the England team before handing Cook a cap numbered 161 to mark the final international match of the 33-year-old Essex left-hander’s 12-year international career.
A video montage produced by the Professional Cricketers’ Association, featuring the favourite recollections of many of the 74 players with whom Cook has shared his Test career, was shown to the batsman on Thursday.
Standing ovation
England, up 3-1 in the series, are bidding farewell to batting great, Alastair Cook, who plays in a record 161st Test before walking into international retirement. The 33-year-old record run-getter for England was given a guard of honour by the Indian team members and the umpires and received a standing ovation from the packed Oval crowd.
England comfortable
A good start by England as both Cook and Jennings are looking quite comfortable on the slowish pitch. The ball is moving a bit but the Indian pacers have not produced any great delivery till now. England 13/0
Vihari’s Test debut
The selection of 24-year-old Andhra batsman Hanuma Vihari – India’s 292nd Test player -- over Karun Nair also looked a bit controversial.
Vihari and teenage opener Prithvi Shaw were included in the squad after the second Test. However, Nair, a more experienced batsman who hit a triple century in Chennai against England two years ago, has been reduced to merely working on his fitness in this tour.
Vihari though comes in after solid domestic performances. He replaced Pandya, who took five wickets and hit a fifty in the third Test win, but has struggled for consistency with the bat and ball.
Milestone for Cook
Alastair Cook has now completed 1000 runs at The Oval with six fifties and two hundreds. Only Graham Gooch and Len Hutton have achieved this feat. England 7/0
Tidy start
A good start by Jasprit Bumrah as the fast bowler maintained a good line and Alastair Cook was beaten twice. End of the first over and England are 1/0.
Final match for Cook
Alastair Cook is out in the middle and this can be the last time we see him in action. On the other hand, Keaton Jennings will be his partner.
Cook’s records
Alastair Cook, England’s all-time leading scorer with 12,254 runs, will retire from international cricket after 161 tests with the former captain bringing the curtain down on his career following a record-extending 159th straight match.
Interesting stat
West Indians John Goddard (1948/49 in India) and Clive Lloyd (1982/83 in WI) and now Joe Root - the three captains to win all five tosses in a series against India.#EngvInd— Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) September 7, 2018
India concede series
England have already won the Test series, taking a 3-1 lead after winning the fourth Test at Southampton.
Two changes for India
Hanuma Vihari became the 292nd Test player to represent India after he was handed his maiden cap. He will replace Hardik Pandya, while Ravindra Jadeja comes in place of R Ashwin in the playing XI.
India playing XI
S Dhawan, L Rahul, C Pujara, V Kohli, A Rahane, H Vihari, R Pant, R Jadeja, I Sharma, M Shami, J Bumrah
Kohli’s toss woes
Here’s what Virat Kohli had to say after losing his fifth toss in the series - “I need heads on the both sides. That is the only way I would win the toss. First session will be tough. There is grass on the pitch.”
England playing XI
A Cook, K Jennings, M Ali, J Root, J Bairstow, B Stokes, J Buttler, S Curran, A Rashid, S Broad, J Anderson
England to bat
England won the toss and captain Joe Root has opted to bat first. This was the fifth time that Virat Kohli has lost the toss in the ongoing Test series.
Shastri’s promise
Ravi Shastri has promised India “will not throw in the towel” when they face England in the fifth Test at The Oval starting Friday despite having already lost the series.
Captain Cook’s record
The left-hander, who announced that he would call curtains on his international career following the fifth and final Test, had made his debut against India in 2006 and captained the English side for a record 59 Test matches and led the country to 24 wins in the longest format of the game.
Debut for Hanuma Vihari
Proud moment for Hanuma Vihari as he becomes the 292nd player to represent #TeamIndia in Tests.#ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/M5qh0Y54E0— BCCI (@BCCI) September 7, 2018
A look at India’s record on foreign soil
India under Sourav Ganguly drew a Test series in England (2002) and Australia (2003-04) apart from winning a Test in the West Indies and a series in Pakistan.
Under Rahul Dravid, India won two series in the West Indies (2006) and England (2007) apart from winning a Test in South Africa.
When Anil Kumble was made the captain, India bagged a Test match win in Perth for the first time and under Mahendra Singh Dhoni, the team won a series in New Zealand and also for the only time drew a series in South Africa.
Bairstow to keep for England
Jonny Bairstow won his battle to be restored as England wicketkeeper and will bat at No. 5 as England named the same eleven for the final Test against India, starting at the Oval on Friday. The hosts will continue with the experiment of having Moeen Ali at No.3 while skipper Joe Root comes in at his favourite No.4 slot.
Bairstow, recovering from a finger fracture in the fourth Test, flopped at No. 4 after reluctantly handing over the keeping gloves to vice-captain Jos Buttler, England’s stumper in the limited-overs teams.
Virat Kohli’s bad luck
India skipper Kohli is the leading batsman in the series with 544 runs at an average of 68, including two hundreds, yet he will end up on the losing side.
A look at the pitch
Hello and welcome to Day 1 of the 5th Test.— BCCI (@BCCI) September 7, 2018
Here's a look at the pitch for the final Test. Thoughts?#ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/NiLDnOI2XU
Farewell for Cook
The Oval clash has been given added significance by the fact it will be the last appearance before international retirement for Alastair Cook, England’s all-time leading Test run-scorer.
Hello and welcome
Welcome to the live coverage of Day 1 of the fifth Test match between India and England. With the series at 3-1, India have just pride at stake as the two teams face each other at The Oval.